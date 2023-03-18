Saint Jo teams have rough spring break week

Saint Jo softball

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost two tough games against 2A Muenster and Tioga on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets won 16-1 and the Lady Bulldogs won 19-1 against the young Lady Panthers team.

While it is district play, these games against 2A opponents will not count against Saint Jo when it comes to district standings or postseason seeding for 1A teams.

Muenster did most of its damage in the first inning putting up 15 runs. The Lady Panthers then prevented the Lady Hornets from scoring in the second inning before scoring in the third inning. Payzlie Cervantes led off with a double and Taylor Patrick then drove her in with a single to prevent Saint Jo from getting shut out.

Muenster then scored one run to end the game by run rule 16-1.

Saint Jo baseball

The Saint Jo baseball team lost a tough rematch at Alvord on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won 7-0 against the Panthers.

Though it was disappointing for Saint Jo to lose again to 2A Alvord, Saint Jo did lose the previous week against the Bulldogs 14-1, so there was improvement.

The Panthers were only able to get five base runners on the entire game and had only three hits, with two coming from C Henson and the other from Mathew Butler-Everson.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.