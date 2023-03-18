SPORTS
Saint Jo teams have rough spring break week
Saint Jo softball
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost two tough games against 2A Muenster and Tioga on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets won 16-1 and the Lady Bulldogs won 19-1 against the young Lady Panthers team.
While it is district play, these games against 2A opponents will not count against Saint Jo when it comes to district standings or postseason seeding for 1A teams.
Muenster did most of its damage in the first inning putting up 15 runs. The Lady Panthers then prevented the Lady Hornets from scoring in the second inning before scoring in the third inning. Payzlie Cervantes led off with a double and Taylor Patrick then drove her in with a single to prevent Saint Jo from getting shut out.
Muenster then scored one run to end the game by run rule 16-1.
Saint Jo baseball
The Saint Jo baseball team lost a tough rematch at Alvord on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won 7-0 against the Panthers.
Though it was disappointing for Saint Jo to lose again to 2A Alvord, Saint Jo did lose the previous week against the Bulldogs 14-1, so there was improvement.
The Panthers were only able to get five base runners on the entire game and had only three hits, with two coming from C Henson and the other from Mathew Butler-Everson.
Nocona softball drops two district games
The Nocona Lady Indians lost two district games on the road this week at Lindsay and Collinsville.
The Lady Indians lost a high scoring game 16-11 at Lindsay, before losing 19-4 by run rule at Collinsville.
Nocona was coming off a morale boosting run rule win against Era the following week. While the Lady Indians bats kept their same fire from that game, against the Lady Knights their defense was rough.
Lindsay scored at lead one run in all six innings it batted in. Nocona scored in bunches as well, but had scoreless innings in the third, fifth and seventh innings as it was playing catch up after the second inning until the end of the game.
Tobie Cable led the team with four RBIs and a home run and was even walked three times to prevent her from dealing more damage. Skye Kirby and Allie Sutton drove in two runs each as well while Avery Crutsinger had a team high three base hits.
As a team Nocona had 12 hits in the game and also drew 12 walks.
Unfortunately, Lindsay had 17 hits, with six being extra base hits. Combined with seven errors on defense, it was a recipe for a lot of runs to come through on just about any ball that was hit into play and Nocona could not keep up.
Bowie golf teams finish second
Both Bowie golf teams competed at the Callisburg High School Invitational in Gainesville earlier in the week.
Both the boy’s and girl’s teams got second place despite battling the cold and wind again this season.
The Lady Rabbits were led by Rylie Vieth who shot a 104 which was good for fourth place. Teammates Neely Price and Miley Thompson were right behind her both shooting 106 and finishing tied for fifth place. Hadley Morris rounded out the scoring shooting 115. The team’s 431 total was a new season low despite not ideal conditions.
Reegan Ferguson was not far off shooting 120 for the team. Emily Cueva and Kendall Fallis were competing individually and kept within range, with Cueva shooting 115 and Fallis shooting 121.
The Jackrabbits were led by Andrew Sandhoff who shot an 82 and finishing fourth overall.
Hunter Fluitt and Rayder Mann were two shots back at 84 and tied for fifth place. Zac Harris shot 86 to finish tied for seventh to round out the team’s 336 total.
Hunter Lea shot 88 which did not count towards the team’s total but was good for a tie for 10th place.
Lady Rabbits fall twice last week
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough start to their spring break with district losses to Jacksboro and Iowa Park.
The Lady Rabbits lost 15-0 in four innings against the Lady Tigers and 12-0 against the Lady Hawks after five innings, both by run rule.
Jacksboro has had one of the top softball programs in the area the last several seasons and showed why against Bowie.
The Lady Rabbit pitchers Kaylie Kinney and Sadie Britt were not giving up free bases with walks or many hit batters, but the Lady Tigers were the hitting the ball often and hard while aggressively running the bases.
The Bowie defense could not do much against some of the hard hits, but the team committed four fielding errors that did not help things.
The Lady Rabbits threatened some on offense, with Maddie Mandela, Chloe Kinney, Britt and Hanna Bell getting hits in the game. Unfortunately, they could not get any runners home.
