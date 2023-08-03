NEWS
Sex offender gets 40 years for abuse involving children under 14
An Archer County sex offender is behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child sexual abuse on March 6.
Jorge Estrada, 51, Mexico, was sentenced to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and 20 years for one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, respectively.
The case was investigated by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office with the Texas Rangers.
“I am proud of the work my investigator and the Ranger did on this case. Because of their diligence, Archer County is a little bit safer tonight,”
said Sheriff Jack Curd after the plea.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Daylight Saving Time returns on March 12
For most of the United States, daylight saving time will start again at 2 a.m. March 12, despite efforts to legislate out the time change.
Last March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would have abolished clock changes in favor of daylight saving time year-round. However, the bill has yet to receive a House vote and has not made it to President Joe Biden.
This March Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced the bill to the senate with a similar bill introduced in the House.
Although dozens of states have considered laws to end clock changes, only federal action can establish permanent daylight saving time. The arrival of yet another time change is expected to bring renewed attention to the issue.
NEWS
Weather may have hampered attendance at four-day school week discussion
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The weather could have played a factor but less than 30 people attended Thursday night’s public meeting on Bowie Independent School District’s discussion of a four-day instructional week.
A thunderstorm was moving through Bowie just as the 5:30 p.m. meeting got underway, but hearty souls ran inside shaking off the rain to hear local school officials ideas on the schedule change.
Superintendent Blake Enlow welcomed the small group and presented a PowerPoint program on the possible transition to a pilot four-day instructional week.
Discussion on this possible change has been going on all across Montague County and North Texas as many schools have made the change or are considering hybrid models of the four-day week. In this county, Prairie Valley, Montague, Gold-Burg are operating on different variations of the plan.
He discussed the various pros and cons of the different options and input from other schools who have gone to the four-day week or some form of it.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie City Council handles brief agenda
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie City Councilors took care of a brief 15-minute agenda of business Monday night including resolutions related to a state grant and the ATMOS Cities Steering Committee, plus announcing the annual city-wide garage sale.
The popular garage sale takes place the last full weekend in April per previous council action and this year it will be April 28-30.
There were two resolutions approved related to the Texas Community Development grant the city will be receiving to replace a water line.
City Manager Bert Cunningham offered his monthly reporting touching on multiple topics. He noted the city has paid off the five-year note used to purchase the Vac truck, large excavator, a police department patrol unit, the newer ambulance that was in a wreck last year, fire department tools, a smaller dump truck and a tree chipper.
This was a five-year note for $1,157,357.00 including interest. The yearly payments were $231,471.00 The CM said the goal now is not to acquire new debt unless we have too.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case