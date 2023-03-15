Sip & Stroll goes ‘green’ for St. Paddy’s Day

A new Sip & Stroll With Me arrives March 17 with a Saint Patrick’s Day theme in downtown Bowie.

This new addition to the Bowie Community Development spring calendar was created at the request of merchants who asked for an activity in the first quarter of the year reported Cindy Roller, executive director. This Friday also will be the first time for several new firms in downtown Bowie to welcome Sip & Stroll through their doors.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. on March 17. Sipping guests are encouraged to bring their Sip glasses or purchase a new one along with armbands at any participating location for just $10. Proceeds help with beatification projects and promotions.

Roller said with 25 participating merchants there should be a wide variety of shopping for everything from local beef and wellness to quilting and recording music.

See the full list of participants and addresses Thursday.