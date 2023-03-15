COUNTY LIFE
Sip & Stroll goes ‘green’ for St. Paddy’s Day
A new Sip & Stroll With Me arrives March 17 with a Saint Patrick’s Day theme in downtown Bowie.
This new addition to the Bowie Community Development spring calendar was created at the request of merchants who asked for an activity in the first quarter of the year reported Cindy Roller, executive director. This Friday also will be the first time for several new firms in downtown Bowie to welcome Sip & Stroll through their doors.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. on March 17. Sipping guests are encouraged to bring their Sip glasses or purchase a new one along with armbands at any participating location for just $10. Proceeds help with beatification projects and promotions.
Roller said with 25 participating merchants there should be a wide variety of shopping for everything from local beef and wellness to quilting and recording music.
See the full list of participants and addresses Thursday.
Jammin’ at the Justin this Saturday
Jammin’ at the Justin returns March 18 to the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay in downtown Nocona.
All area musicians and music lovers are welcome. Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the month’s non-profit.
This month’s musician’s tips benefit the Lucky Paws Animal Shelter. The music rolls from 6-9 p.m. Bring your own drinks and snacks, no glass. Dance or just listen to the music.
Those with questions may contact Larry Lemons, 940-366-5782 or Dennis McBroom at 940-841-2883. Visit the group’s Facebook page for any updates.
Light up the night concert April 27, hopes to raise funds to replace twinkle lights
Christmas in April? No, but that doesn’t mean Bowie Community Development and its volunteers aren’t thinking about lighting up the night with Christmas lights.
Following the EF-0 tornado that struck downtown Bowie in May 2020, the board has been trying to find sources to fund the return of the destroyed twinkle lights on the tops of the downtown buildings.
On April 27, 2023 come Light up the Night with the David Adam Byrnes concert at 7 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center West Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for this free concert with donations graciously accepted.
This past fall Byrnes celebrated his seventh straight number 1 hit single “One Honky Tonk Town” off his current album “Keep Up With A Cowgirl” that has been released by Reviver Entertainment Group.
A lot of attention is being paid to Byrnes these days with 10 million total streams, over 100,000 social media followers, and a double win at the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards as Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Wide Open Country hit the nail on the head when they branded him “Artist To Watch” in 2021. Brynes “Keep Up With A Cowgirl” is a Top 10 single right now.
TNT Trails detours parking as new driveway is completed
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum planned to reopen for regular hours on March 14; however, the new driveway is not yet complete so there will be a detour.
The new driveway has been under construction for a few weeks, but recent rains have made the grass which had been serving as an auxiliary drive-way way too wet to drive through.
Those who want to visit the museum are asked to park at the Veranda Inn just across the highway and walk across.
Visitors also could park at the Masonic Lodge parking lot next door and walk across the grass to the museum’s graveled area.
If you want to check on the progress before you stop by call the museum at 940-825-5330 or check its webpage or Facebook page.
