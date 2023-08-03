Softball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team had an up and down performance at the American Cancer Society Tournament last week.

The Jackrabbits went 2-2 during the three day tournament.

Bowie first played Muenster on Thursday and won 7-5. Carson Sanders led the team with two RBIs and two hits. Edmond DeLeon pitched six innings allowed one run on six hits while striking out eight batters.

The next game against private school Covenant Christian was the worst loss of the season for the Jackrabbits.

The Cougars won 19-1 after four innings, with 10 runs coming in the third inning.

Seth Hall drove in the only run of the game on a triple. It was a day to forget on the mound as four pitchers allowed 17 hits and walked seven batters.

Bowie bounced back the next game against former district foe Breckenridge. It was back and forth throughout the game, but in the end the Jackrabbits held on to win in the final inning 7-6.

Kynan DeMoss went 3-3 and drove in four runs to lead the team to the win. Sanders pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs before Edgar Regalado pitched the final three and allowed one earned run in the final inning.

The last game of the tournament saw the team lose to another private school, this one Southwest Christian School, 8-0 after five innings played.

A.J. Whatley got the only hit for Bowie in the game with a double and the team drew five walks, but that was it for the Jackrabbits offensively.

Brody Armstrong pitched three innings on the mound and allowed four earned runs before Trae Siegler came into to pitch the final two innings and allowed one earned run.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians played at their hosted Nokona American Ball Glove Classic tournament.

Only one game the Indians played was recorded on GameChanger which was a 14-9 win against Electra that was played for three and half innings.

Nocona scored nine of its 14 runs in the second inning to take control of the game.

Charlie Fuller along with Wesley and Walker Murphey each drove in two runs each to lead the team, with Walker hitting two triples.

Wesley pitched the whole game and allowed only one earned run despite not allowing a hit as the defense committed nine fielding errors.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers had a good tournament at Era last week.

The Panthers went 3-0 during their play, winning all of their games handily.

Saint Jo first played S&S Consolidated and won 13-5 after three and half innings. The Panthers scored 10 runs in the third inning and were up 13-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Brice Durham led the team with three RBIs while Matthew Butler-Everson drove in two runs. Durham also pitched three no-hit, scoreless innings while striking out six.

Saint Jo’s next game against Sam Rayburn was a bit closer, but the Panthers won 9-3 after four and half innings thanks to Saint Jo scoring six runs in the fourth inning.

Trevor O’Neal led the team with three RBIs while Butler-Everson drove in two runs. O’Neal pitched three innings and Durham pitched two and combined to allow two earned runs and struck out seven batters.

The final game was a 7-1 win against Poolville after five innings. The Panthers led 3-1 heading into the final inning when they scored four runs to put the game away.

Logan Hoover led the team with two RBIs as five different players drove in one run each. Collin Thomas was one of those who also led the team with three hits.

Thomas also pitched four innings and allowed one earned run. Cooper Henson pitched the final inning and struck out three of the four batters he faced.