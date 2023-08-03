SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team had a tough stretch competing in the Iowa Park tournament last week.
The Lady Rabbits went 0-4 during the three day stretch.
The first game against Petrolia was the closest game as Bowie lost 10-7. Sadie Britt and Chloe Kinney drove in two runs each to lead the team. Kaylie Kinney did strike out nine batters, but gave up 10 hits along with the defense committing six errors.
The next game against Vernon Northside did not go well as Bowie lost 12-0. Chloe picked up the only hit for the Lady Rabbits as they struck out 12 times.
The third game against Muenster was a bit more competitive, but Bowie lost 10-6 with the Lady Hornets scoring seven of their runs in one inning. Kenzie Short led the team with two RBIs in the game.
The final game against Windthorst was 13-5, with the Trojanettes scoring 11 of their runs in the final two innings. Rhyan Carle led Bowie with three RBIs on a triple.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had a productive time at the Hirschi tournament last week.
The Lady Indians went 2-1 during the three day tournament.
Nocona first beat Wichita Falls High School 10-7 on the first day after three and half innings. Skye Kirby and Katy Barrett each drove in two runs each to lead the team.
Nocona lost its next game against Hamlin 6-2 after three innings. Reagan Phipps and Tobie Cable each drove in one run each. Phipps pitched and allowed no earned runs as the defense had six fielding errors.
The Lady Indians final game against Electra saw Nocona hold on to win 4-3 after five innings. Kirby led the team with one RBI. Phipps allowed two earned runs and struck out eight batters on the mound.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a good overall tournament competing at Bowie’s JV tournament.
The Lady Panthers went 4-2 competing against some of the bigger area schools JV teams.
Saint Jo first beat Jacksboro 7-6, scoring all of its runs in the final inning to steal the win. Payzlie Cervantes led the team by hitting a grand slam home run to drive in four runs. Maxey Johnson allowed four earned runs on six hits.
The Lady Panthers then blew out tournament host Bowie 14-4. Kayden Skidmore led the team with two RBIs while Cervantes and Johnson each scored three runs each. Cervantes also allowed four earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.
The third game saw Saint Jo crush Krum 17-8. Taylor Patrick, Kailynn Faber and Cervantes each drove in three runs each to lead the team. Johnson allowed two earned runs on eight hits.
A rematch against Bowie was did not go much better as Saint Jo won 16-1. Cervantes and Johnson each drove in two runs each to lead the team, with Cervantes scoring four runs. Johnson allowed one hit and no earned runs while striking out three batters.
The final day of the tournament did not go the Lady Panthers way. Saint Jo lost the rematch against Jacksboro 11-1. The final game against 5A Rider also did not go well as the Lady Panthers lost 8-2.
SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team had an up and down performance at the American Cancer Society Tournament last week.
The Jackrabbits went 2-2 during the three day tournament.
Bowie first played Muenster on Thursday and won 7-5. Carson Sanders led the team with two RBIs and two hits. Edmond DeLeon pitched six innings allowed one run on six hits while striking out eight batters.
The next game against private school Covenant Christian was the worst loss of the season for the Jackrabbits.
The Cougars won 19-1 after four innings, with 10 runs coming in the third inning.
Seth Hall drove in the only run of the game on a triple. It was a day to forget on the mound as four pitchers allowed 17 hits and walked seven batters.
Bowie bounced back the next game against former district foe Breckenridge. It was back and forth throughout the game, but in the end the Jackrabbits held on to win in the final inning 7-6.
Kynan DeMoss went 3-3 and drove in four runs to lead the team to the win. Sanders pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs before Edgar Regalado pitched the final three and allowed one earned run in the final inning.
The last game of the tournament saw the team lose to another private school, this one Southwest Christian School, 8-0 after five innings played.
A.J. Whatley got the only hit for Bowie in the game with a double and the team drew five walks, but that was it for the Jackrabbits offensively.
Brody Armstrong pitched three innings on the mound and allowed four earned runs before Trae Siegler came into to pitch the final two innings and allowed one earned run.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians played at their hosted Nokona American Ball Glove Classic tournament.
Only one game the Indians played was recorded on GameChanger which was a 14-9 win against Electra that was played for three and half innings.
Nocona scored nine of its 14 runs in the second inning to take control of the game.
Charlie Fuller along with Wesley and Walker Murphey each drove in two runs each to lead the team, with Walker hitting two triples.
Wesley pitched the whole game and allowed only one earned run despite not allowing a hit as the defense committed nine fielding errors.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers had a good tournament at Era last week.
The Panthers went 3-0 during their play, winning all of their games handily.
Saint Jo first played S&S Consolidated and won 13-5 after three and half innings. The Panthers scored 10 runs in the third inning and were up 13-0 heading into the fourth inning.
Brice Durham led the team with three RBIs while Matthew Butler-Everson drove in two runs. Durham also pitched three no-hit, scoreless innings while striking out six.
Saint Jo’s next game against Sam Rayburn was a bit closer, but the Panthers won 9-3 after four and half innings thanks to Saint Jo scoring six runs in the fourth inning.
Trevor O’Neal led the team with three RBIs while Butler-Everson drove in two runs. O’Neal pitched three innings and Durham pitched two and combined to allow two earned runs and struck out seven batters.
The final game was a 7-1 win against Poolville after five innings. The Panthers led 3-1 heading into the final inning when they scored four runs to put the game away.
Logan Hoover led the team with two RBIs as five different players drove in one run each. Collin Thomas was one of those who also led the team with three hits.
Thomas also pitched four innings and allowed one earned run. Cooper Henson pitched the final inning and struck out three of the four batters he faced.
SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona basketball all-district awards listed
With the basketball season wrapped for all of the area teams, all-district selections have now been released.
With both Bowie and Nocona teams making the playoffs this year, there were a lot of selections for all of the teams.
The Lady Rabbits had Maddie Mandela win the district most valuable player award. Ziba Robbins was a first team selection while Neely Price and Kayleigh Crow were second team choices. Haley Webb was honorable mention.
The Bowie boy’s team had Andrew Sandhoff earn the district’s sixth man of the year for his play off the bench.
Brody Armstrong, A.J. Whatley and Tucker Jones were first team all-district selections while Bayler Swint was named to the second team.
The Nocona Lady Indians team nearly swept the superlatives in their district after winning the district title. Megyn Meekins earned district MVP, Skyler Smith was defensive MVP, Sydnee Mowry was sixth man of the year and the coaching staff Kyle Spitzer and Clayton Brown were named staff of the year.
First team selections included Reagan Phipps and Aubree Kleinhans. Avery Crutsinger and Jolie Rose were second team picks.
The Nocona boy’s team had several superlative selections as well after winning the district title. Brady McCasland was named the district’s MVP while Conley Kleinhans was the co-defensive MVP.
The staff of Brody Wilson, Chris Woodall and Bryson Hackley were named staff of the year.
Mike Wetmore and Ryder Oswald were first team selections.
Javier Gaytan along with Luke and Charlie Fuller were named to the second team. Johnny Stone and Wesley Murphey were honorable mention selections.
To see the full list for all of the awards, including academic all-district selections, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona girls qualify two lifters for state
The Nocona Lady Indians powerlifting team competed at the regional 1A-2A meet in Alvord on Saturday.
The Lady Indians finished fifth overall and had two lifters qualify for the state meet.
Olivia Six finished second in the 181 pound weight class lifting a total of 620 pounds. It was 40 pounds better than third place which qualified her for the state meet.
Kaitlyn Tiffner finished second in the 97 pound weight class. Her 380 total was 35 pounds better than third place, which also qualified her for the state meet.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
