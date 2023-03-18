COUNTY LIFE
Special section focuses on spring home and garden
The first official day of Spring arrives on March 20 and it’s time to dust off those winter doldrums and get your home brightened up and your yard prepared for the warming days of the new season when they arrive. Read The Bowie News Spring Home and Garden special section inside today’s edition.
COUNTY LIFE
BEDC board recognized for ‘economic excellence’
Members of the Texas Economic Development Council announced the recipients of its annual Economic Excellence Recognition program for 2022 and the list 54 organizations included the Bowie Economic Development Corporation teams.
The awards were presented on Feb. 24 during the TEDC’s 2023 Legislative Conference in Austin. The Economic Excellence Recognition program provides recognition to economic development organizations that meet a desired threshold of professionalism.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona cancels elections with no contested races
The Nocona City Council this week canceled its May election and moved its regular meeting to May 16 in order to give the oath of office to the incumbents taking their seats in the uncontested election.
Councilors met March 14 to address a brief agenda of business.
The Nocona Economic Development Corporation’s (Type A and B) request for $10,000 to the Nocona Youth Sports Association for the Little Dribbler’s Tournament was approved. City Secretary Revell Hardison said the funds will be used for directional signage and other similar items for the large number of people who attend the tournament.
The Nocona Chisholm Trail Rodeo Association made a request for $1,600 from the hotel/motel tax funds to use for advertising its rodeo activities. Hardison said the association used to receive funds and have made the request to the hotel/motel tax committee in the last few years, but it was not approved.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
St. Paddy’s Sip & Stroll With Me locations
Those already registered to participate in the March 17 St. Patty’s Sip & Stroll With Me are: Sister Act Connection, 106 N. Mason Street along with Southside Baptist youth bake sale with the J&M Designs trailer which will be located at 111 E. Wise; Broke Gals Boutique, 304 N. Smythe; Clearwater Pools & Service, 219 N. Smythe; Mattress + More, 217 N. Smythe; Cowboys & Heifers and Texas Gals Creative vendors on corner of Smythe Street; Rooted Souls Studio, 102 W. Tarrant; The Getaway wellness clinic, 104 W. Tarrant; Beauty Bar + Co. (upstairs Chapman located at 114 W. Wise; LaBelle Vintage Mall, 113 E. Wise; Bowie Smoke Shop + CBD, 103 E. Wise; H&R Block, 201 N. Mason; Thrift Angels Thrift Shop, 215 N. Mason; Upper Room Music Studio, 120 N. Mason; Reboot Tech Repair, 118 N. Mason; Maddox Legacy, 103 N. Mason; Lisa’s She Shed, 105 N. Mason; Silver Bullet Web Solutions, Cross M Beef, and Studio 81 Tattoos, all at 120 W. Wise; Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center and Mommy & Me (upstairs) 110 W. Wise; The Quilt Shop, 207 N. Smythe; Wise Street Mercantile, 107 W. Wise Street and Mint Day Spa, 126 W. Wise.
