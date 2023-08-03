COUNTY LIFE
Spring book sale opens Thursday
The spring book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Library begins on March 9 in the library meeting room.
This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adult and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos and other items too numerous to mention.
All proceeds go to the Bowie Public Library. Come early for the best selection, but new titles appear every day of the sale.
Times and dates of the sale are: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on March 9; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 10 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 11.
Tales ‘N’ Trails initiates conservation plans for Dell Motley’s leather artwork
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
When objects conservator Victoria Book Lupia first saw the massive leather artwork of Dell Motley, it took some time to grasp the mass of these creations that weigh more than 300 pounds and stand 7-8-feet tall.
Now that those two larger pieces have been unframed she is able to get a close-up view and look with admiration at the unique creativity of this leather artist whose work she has been asked to preserve.
The leather art collection of Dell Motley was gifted to Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in 1996, and while the museum was not completed for 13 more years, the collection is a major exhibit in the TNT. When the museum was being constructed two reinforced walls were built in the Benton Wall to hold them. At this time, the Lord’s Supper and the Fishermen hang in the hall along with other smaller parts of the exhibit.
The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments, two of four of her largest art pieces, have been in storage due to their size and they are now being considered for a major preservation project.
Nellann McBroom, TNT curator, said the board voted to take part in an assessment program with Legacy Conservation. The program is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.
When Victoria Lupia visited the museum last May she noted these two pieces should be revamped to eliminate the plywood backing to something more conducive for preserving leather. McBroom said while that is the main goal, the change also will make them lighter weight to move and hang easier. The museum board has created a unique fundraising campaign where donors can adopt a part of the artwork based on the donation.
Read the full story about this major preservation program in your mid-week Bowie News.
Read Across America a big celebration at Bowie Schools
St. Patrick’s Sip & Stroll planned March 17
Spring is on its way, and with it comes fun new events for Bowie. The staff and volunteers of Bowie Community Development are excited to announce the addition of a first-quarter event on March 17, appropriately themed, St. Patty’s Sip & Stroll With Me.
“After merchant requests, our Bowie Community Development Board voted to add a Sip event to the calendar in the first quarter,” said Traci Robertson, board president. “This event grows each time. We are excited to see our new businesses and locations in the historic downtown district as well as our favorites open late for shopping, networking, and entertainment.”
With the warming temperatures, the participating locations are preparing for the “mini-open house” event again starting at 5 p.m. on March 17. Guests are encouraged to bring their Sip glasses or purchase a new one along with armbands at any participating location for just $10.
Funds raised help with beatification projects and promotions.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
