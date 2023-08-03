Spring book sale opens Thursday

By BARBARA GREEN

When objects conservator Victoria Book Lupia first saw the massive leather artwork of Dell Motley, it took some time to grasp the mass of these creations that weigh more than 300 pounds and stand 7-8-feet tall.

Now that those two larger pieces have been unframed she is able to get a close-up view and look with admiration at the unique creativity of this leather artist whose work she has been asked to preserve.

The leather art collection of Dell Motley was gifted to Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in 1996, and while the museum was not completed for 13 more years, the collection is a major exhibit in the TNT. When the museum was being constructed two reinforced walls were built in the Benton Wall to hold them. At this time, the Lord’s Supper and the Fishermen hang in the hall along with other smaller parts of the exhibit.

The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments, two of four of her largest art pieces, have been in storage due to their size and they are now being considered for a major preservation project.

Nellann McBroom, TNT curator, said the board voted to take part in an assessment program with Legacy Conservation. The program is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.

When Victoria Lupia visited the museum last May she noted these two pieces should be revamped to eliminate the plywood backing to something more conducive for preserving leather. McBroom said while that is the main goal, the change also will make them lighter weight to move and hang easier. The museum board has created a unique fundraising campaign where donors can adopt a part of the artwork based on the donation.

A close-up of the Ten Commandments art piece by Dell Motley. (Photo by Barbara Green)