Spring expected to be slow to warm up

The first “official” day of Spring arrives March 20 sparking the anticipation of gardeners, farmers and ranchers who look forward to sunshine and warmth.

In the northern hemisphere spring will arrive at 5:24 p.m. on March 20 with the arrival of the spring equinox. However, the season on paper may differ from the actual forecast which the Farmer’s Almanac predicts may take its time in arriving and weather.com agrees.

According to the long-range outlook, temperatures will be slow to warm, in fact unseasonably cold temperatures may have their grip on parts of the nation. “We are predicting a soggy, shivery spring ahead,” states the almanac’s forecast. Weather.com forecasts March-May to be warmer than usual from the Southwest to the Southeast.

It continues it will be a wet and cool season for most places, in the southwest temperatures will be rising quickly. Spring will be “unusually active” over the nation’s heartland with frequent heavy to severe thunderstorms predicted.

