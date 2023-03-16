St. Paddy’s Sip & Stroll With Me locations

Christmas in April? No, but that doesn’t mean Bowie Community Development and its volunteers aren’t thinking about lighting up the night with Christmas lights.

Following the EF-0 tornado that struck downtown Bowie in May 2020, the board has been trying to find sources to fund the return of the destroyed twinkle lights on the tops of the downtown buildings.

On April 27, 2023 come Light up the Night with the David Adam Byrnes concert at 7 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center West Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for this free concert with donations graciously accepted.

This past fall Byrnes celebrated his seventh straight number 1 hit single “One Honky Tonk Town” off his current album “Keep Up With A Cowgirl” that has been released by Reviver Entertainment Group.

A lot of attention is being paid to Byrnes these days with 10 million total streams, over 100,000 social media followers, and a double win at the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards as Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Wide Open Country hit the nail on the head when they branded him “Artist To Watch” in 2021. Brynes “Keep Up With A Cowgirl” is a Top 10 single right now.