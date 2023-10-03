March 30, 1949 – March 8, 2023

VASHTI – Stanley Wayne Maxwell, 73, died on March 8, 2023 at the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

A family visitation will be from 2 – 4 p.m. on March 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on March 13, at the Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church of Buffalo Springs. Burial will follow at the Vashti Cemetery.

He was born in Bowie on March 30, 1949 to John Gray and Edith Jewel (Bibb) Maxwell. He graduated from Bellevue High School as valedictorian of his class in 1967. He attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and graduated in 1971 with a bachelor of business. He worked for Beacon Insurance as an underwriter for more than 38 years.

He was a member of Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church in Buffalo Springs for 52 years. He taught adult Sunday school classes and served as church treasurer for more than 25 years. He served as a deacon for 40 years. He married Mary Louise Dixon on Nov. 6, 1970 in Buffalo Springs.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda Jean Nored Pipkin and Glenda Kay Johnson; one grandson and his mother and father-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Jason, Oklahoma City and Jeremy, Archer City; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Nelda Riddle, Bowie and Vanita Thomas, Flower Mound; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Mound Free Will Baptist Church of Buffalo Springs, Hospice of Wichita Falls or Vashti Cemetery Association C/O Nancy Butler, 4400 FM 1288 South, Bellevue, TX 76228.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.