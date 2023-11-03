T-storms spur a gullywasher; lightning damages Bowie water plant, Nocona out of stage two drought plan

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie was inundated with rainfall Thursday night as thunder and lightning filled the skies and dropped anywhere from 3.4 to 4.5 inches of rain across the county.

The rain came fast and furious early in the evening, but never really let up until late in the night. There were reports of hail in the city with some residents sharing photos of small piles of the tiny hail on social media.

Lighting flashed across the skies and rumbling thunder was heard throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunning said Thursday morning there was lightning damage at the water plant knocking out the communications’ radio electronic monitoring between the towers and the plant. There also was a pump burned out in a lift station on U.S. 8.

Lake Amon Carter topped 96.2% full on Friday and Lake Nocona was 80.2%.