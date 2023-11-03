NEWS
T-storms spur a gullywasher; lightning damages Bowie water plant, Nocona out of stage two drought plan
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie was inundated with rainfall Thursday night as thunder and lightning filled the skies and dropped anywhere from 3.4 to 4.5 inches of rain across the county.
The rain came fast and furious early in the evening, but never really let up until late in the night. There were reports of hail in the city with some residents sharing photos of small piles of the tiny hail on social media.
Lighting flashed across the skies and rumbling thunder was heard throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunning said Thursday morning there was lightning damage at the water plant knocking out the communications’ radio electronic monitoring between the towers and the plant. There also was a pump burned out in a lift station on U.S. 8.
Read the full story including lake levels in your weekend Bowie News. Lake Amon Carter topped 96.2% full on Friday and Lake Nocona was 80.2%.
Remember to move your clocks ahead when you go to bed Saturday night as we spring forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.
NEWS
Bowie City Council cancels March 13 meeting
The Bowie City Council has canceled its March 13 meeting and will next meet on March 27.
NEWS
Daylight Saving Time returns on March 12
For most of the United States, daylight saving time will start again at 2 a.m. March 12, despite efforts to legislate out the time change.
Last March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would have abolished clock changes in favor of daylight saving time year-round. However, the bill has yet to receive a House vote and has not made it to President Joe Biden.
This March Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced the bill to the senate with a similar bill introduced in the House.
Although dozens of states have considered laws to end clock changes, only federal action can establish permanent daylight saving time. The arrival of yet another time change is expected to bring renewed attention to the issue.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case