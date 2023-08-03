SCHOOL NEWS
Two BJH students advance to state science, engineering fair
Two Bowie Junior High School students advanced to the state contest after their showing at the Fort Worth Regional Science and Engineering Fair this past week.
Teacher Rachel Wesley said Ryley Baker and Xander Jones qualified for state which will be on March 25 at Texas A&M University. They are both seventh graders at BJH.
There were 10 students who competed at the fair from BJH. Sixth graders were Charly Alison, Giahna Cantu, J.D. Clark, Jessica Jones, Alena Zilfo and Davee McCandless. Seventh graders were Ryley Baker, Xander Jones, Stephanie Gonzalez and Sherlyn Chavez.
BHS one-act cast members earn All-Star Cast
Bowie High School’s one-act play, “Sweet Nothing in My Ear,” did not advance out of district competition on Thursday.
Lia Meier and Owen Hoffbauer both received All-Star Cast honors. Jacksboro, Holliday and Vernon advance.
No details were available at presstime for the Nocona one-act play that competed Wednesday.
Bowie band students compete in solo, ensemble; 29 advancing to state
It was a very busy weekend for the Bowie High School Band as they competed in solo and ensemble contests and the drumline took part in its first indoor competition.
Director German Torres said they took 42 students to Sanger on Saturday with 29 advancing to the state solo and ensemble contest in May.
“So many more students earned a division one on the solos as well; to say we are proud would be an understatement. Awesome job to these young ladies and gentlemen,” said the director.
The following students are state-bound after receiving a division one: Raquel Cole, Michelle Gonzalez, Vander Malone, Traycee Stewart, Tyler Malone, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel.
Jackrabbit Preview Feb. 27
All current eighth graders and any interested seventh graders, plus their parents are invited to attend the Jackrabbit Preview from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Bowie High School Cafeteria.
This will be an informational meeting discussing courses, pathways, expectations and more. There also will be booths with information on courses, clubs, sports and other activities.
A barbecue sandwich dinner for donations will be served. Proceeds benefit the BHS teacher fund.
