Wildfire Preparedness Day May 6
The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and State Farm® announce that Wildfire Community Preparedness Day (Preparedness Day) will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The national campaign, which began in 2014, provides an opportunity for groups and individuals who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together on a single day to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfire. This year, the campaign is focused on what residents can do to help their home survive a wildfire.
Years of scientific research support the prescription of removing fuel sources from the area around the home – known as the “home ignition zone” – and is a key component to making a home safe from embers and radiant heat from wildfires. Simple, low-cost home improvement projects such as clearing dead leaves, debris, and pine needles from roofs and gutters, keeping lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches, removing anything stored underneath decks or porches that could burn, and other similar actions are being actively supported by NFPA and State Farm on Preparedness Day and can be easily undertaken by the majority of homeowners.
“The threat of wildfire is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous, posting greater risks to people and property than ever before,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In preparation for a future with more wildfire activity, homeowners need to understand their role and take action in reducing wildfire risk. We encourage people to use and share NFPA’s wildfire safety resources with others in their community to not only make a difference in safety on Preparedness Day, but all through the year as well.”
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, some 71.8 million properties in the U.S. are at some level of risk from wildfire. This number is predicted to grow by 11 percent over the next 30 years. In the past five years wildfires have destroyed nearly 63,000 structures, the majority of which were homes. This number is poised to grow as increased wildfire activity encounters the substantial number of homes and communities located in wildfire-prone areas.
For more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, project ideas, and free resources to download and share, including a Preparedness Day toolkit, please visit wildfireprepday.org.
County lifts burn ban, vigilance urged especially when burning
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court lifted the ban on outdoor burning Monday, but urged residents to exercise caution when outside to avoid sparking any wildfire.
The court agreed conditions allow them to “safely lift it,” due to recent rains; however, Commissioner Mark Murphey said anyone planning to burn agriculture land or a burn pit should call the sheriff’s office to let them know when to avoid deputies or fire departments making a trip for a fire.
Improvements
The court voted to spend $51,880.93 to replace the carpet and chairs in the 97th District Courtroom. County Judge Kevin Benton said the Judge McGaughey approached him about the need to update the courtroom.
Commissioner Bob Langford who has coordinated many of the previous courthouse improvement projects began looking into the costs and has obtained quotes to replace the 110 chairs at $37,086.50 and the carpet at $14,794.43.
High winds, storm causes roof damage at Bowie News office
Sunday night’s high winds ripped a section of the roof off of the parking bay at The Bowie News building at 200 Walnut and reportedly is the only major damage in the city. Bowie Emergency Management reports one broken utility pole, but it was stabilized and will be replaced. There were some reports of large limbs down in the Nocona area and a trampoline took flight off U.S. 81 outside Bowie. More storms are expected later this week. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Countdown to spring begins
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “March” is named for the Roman god of war, Mars. However, we think of it as the beginning of spring. March brings the vernal equinox, the Full Worm Moon and the return of Daylight Saving Time. Here are some dates to celebrate what everyone hopes will be the start of spring.
March 12 is the start of Daylight Saving Time, get ready to spring forward.
March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day. According to folklore, folks wear a shamrock on St. Patrick’s Day because the saint used its three leaves to explain the Trinity.
March 20 brings about the March equinox—in the Northern Hemisphere—marking the beginning of spring. On this day, the Sun stands directly over Earth’s equator.
March 29-31 are known as the Borrowing Days. According to lore, the last three days of March have a reputation for being stormy.
