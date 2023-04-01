1A schools compete at district track meet

The area 1A schools competed in the district track meet on Wednesday at Bowie that lasted all day.

In the end several athletes from each of the schools did well enough to qualify for the area meet by finishing in the top four in their individual events.

As a team and program, it was Saint Jo’s day as both boy and girl teams won the team title. The boy’s team was quite a bit ahead of second place Slidell earning 207 compared to 149 points.

The girl’s team just edged out the Lady Greyhounds 145 to 139 to earn its title.

On the girl’s side, Forestburg finished third overall with 89 points. Gold-Burg was next with 71 points in fourth place, only a few points more than fifth place Prairie Valley with 63 points. Bellevue finished one point ahead of Midway with 43 points to get sixth place.

On the boy’s side, Gold-Burg (88) finished only half a point ahead of Forestburg (87.5) as the two finished third and fourth overall. Prairie Valley finished sixth with 39.5 points while Bellevue finished seventh with six points.

To see varsity results only for athletes from Saint Jo, Forestburg, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg and Bellevue who also finished in the top six in their event and scored points toward their team totals, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.