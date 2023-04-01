SPORTS
1A schools compete at district track meet
The area 1A schools competed in the district track meet on Wednesday at Bowie that lasted all day.
In the end several athletes from each of the schools did well enough to qualify for the area meet by finishing in the top four in their individual events.
As a team and program, it was Saint Jo’s day as both boy and girl teams won the team title. The boy’s team was quite a bit ahead of second place Slidell earning 207 compared to 149 points.
The girl’s team just edged out the Lady Greyhounds 145 to 139 to earn its title.
On the girl’s side, Forestburg finished third overall with 89 points. Gold-Burg was next with 71 points in fourth place, only a few points more than fifth place Prairie Valley with 63 points. Bellevue finished one point ahead of Midway with 43 points to get sixth place.
On the boy’s side, Gold-Burg (88) finished only half a point ahead of Forestburg (87.5) as the two finished third and fourth overall. Prairie Valley finished sixth with 39.5 points while Bellevue finished seventh with six points.
To see varsity results only for athletes from Saint Jo, Forestburg, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg and Bellevue who also finished in the top six in their event and scored points toward their team totals, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Saint Jo Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona track meet results
Nocona Meet Results (Any times or distances listed that are out of order was listed in that order in the official results)
100 meters
Girls: 2. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 14.12; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 14.01; 5. Tristan Shook, Bellevue, 14.01; 6. Reagan Phipps, Nocona, 14.06
Boys: 1. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 10.37; 3. Jayon Grace, Gold-Burg, 10.38; 4. Jeremiah Perez, Forestburg, 10.56; 5. Blaine Penaluna, Saint Jo, 10.81
100 meter hurdles
Girls
1. Nelson, Gold-Burg, 21.43; 2. Sadie Weaver, Gold-Burg, 22.27; 4. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 22.59
110 meter hurdles
Boys: 1. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 19.36; 2. Mathew Sampson, Saint Jo, 19.50; 3. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 20.03; 4. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 20.50; 5. Sergio Andrade, Gold-Burg, 20.56; 6. Gill, Bellevue, 22.52
200 meters
Girls: 1. Jessie Weger, Saint Jo, 28.54; 2. Megyn Meekins, Nocona, 28.96; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 30.24; 5. Ava Davis, Nocona, 30.47; 6. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 30.78
Boys: 1. Charlie Fuller, Nocona, 24.47; 3. Brady McCasland, Nocona, 25.43; 6. Dale Neugebauer, Prairie Valley, 26.03
300 meter hurdles
Girls: 1. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 55.25; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 56.31; 3. Madisen Deason, Forestburg, 58.22; 5. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 1:05; 6. Karagan Ritchie, Prairie Valley, 1:06.38
Boys: 1. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 45.75; 2. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 47.21; 3. Jonathan Sampson, Saint Jo, 47.93; 5. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 49.81; 6. Paul Jones, Gold-Burg, 50.34
400 meters
Girls: 1. Ava Johnson, Nocona, 1:03.68; 2. Melissa Segura, Nocona, 1:06.11; 3. Braylee Briles, Forestburg, 1:11.56; 4. Evelyn Gelo, Nocona, 1:13.59; 5. Richards, Gold-Burg, 1:18.93; 6. Bryndle, Saint Jo, 1:19.12
Boys: 1. Devin Stewart, Saint Jo, 57.90; 5. Johnson, 1:01.56; 6. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 1:02.21
800 meters
Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 2:43.28; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 2:46.47; 3. Jolie Rose, Nocona, 2:48.03; 4. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 2:53.25; 5. Jaycee Rose, Nocona, 2:57.06; 6. Puller, Forestburg, 3:00.28
Boys: 1. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 2:10.09; 2. Kyle Waters, Nocona, 2:18.30; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 2:19.44; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 2:21.18; 6. Johnson, Saint Jo, 2:24.06
1600 meters
Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 5:57; 3. Grace Martin, Bellevue, 6:28; 4. Jayce Rose, Nocona, 6:58; 5. Justynne Roller, Forestburg, 7:05; 6. Kaycee Clark, Saint Jo, 7:14
Boys: 2. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 5:03; 3. Isaac Renteria, Gold-Burg, 5:05; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 5:19.37; 5. Jayden Curry, Saint Jo, 5:19.52; 6. Elijah Young, Saint Jo, 5:21
4×100 relay
Girls: 1. Nocona, 54.03; 3. Saint Jo, 56.51; 4. Gold-Burg, 1:01.89
Boys: 1. Nocona, 47.08; 3. Saint Jo, 48.87; 4. Gold-Burg, 49.00; 6. Forestburg, 53.71
4×200 relay
Girls: 2. Saint Jo, 2:04.49; 3. Nocona, 2:05.71; 4. Prairie Valley, 2:08.02; 5. Gold-Burg, 2:19.46
Boys: 1. Nocona, 1:39.31; 2. Saint Jo, 1:39.88; 4. Forestburg, 1:41.01; 6. Gold-Burg, 1:46.46
4×400 relay
Girls: 1. Nocona, 4:27.37; 2. Forestburg, 5:07.24; 4. Gold-Burg, 5:19.74
Boys: 1. Nocona, 3:45.44; 2. Saint Jo, 3:49.93; 4. Forestburg, 4:09.28; 5. Gold-Burg, 4:22.09
High jump
Girls: 1. Madiesen Deason, Forestburg, 4’4”; 2. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 4’4”; 3. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 4’4”
Triple jump
Boys: 3. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 41’3½”; 4. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 38’2”; 5. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 37’8”
Pole vault
Boys: 1. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 9’0”; 2. Bonn, Saint Jo, 8’0”; 3. Nunnely, 7’6” 4. Cooper Waldrip, Nocona 7’6”; 5. Lucas, Saint Jo, 7’6”
Shot put
Girls: 2. Reagan Ladewig, Forestburg, 32’6½”; 3. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 31’2”; 6. Sara Horton, Prairie Valley, 27’0”
Only showing varsity athletes who finished among the top six in their event from area schools in Bowie News coverage area.
