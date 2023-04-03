NEWS
3 area attorneys apply to fill retiring District Judge’s position
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The appointments division of the Texas Governor’s office reports there are three applicants seeking to fill the unexpired term of 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey when he retires effective May 31.
Responding to a public information request for the names, the coordinator said as of March 27 there were three applicants: Henrietta attorney Katie A. Woods, Boggeman, Bowie attorney Brandon Earp and former district attorney Paige Williams.
The Bowie News has been unable to obtain an application deadline date from that office, although Judge McGaughey previously said he thought it was April 15.
McGaughey’s successor will be chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott and that person will serve out the remainder of the term which runs through the end of 2024. Candidates would have to participate in the March 2024 party primary for a chance to run on the November ballot.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Nominate a top yard in your neighborhood for Yard of the Month
Spring has sprung and it’s time for The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest, so submit your nomination by the April 21 deadline.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A photo also will be published in the Bowie News of the winner placing the sign in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June, the prime growing months.
Deadline for nominations is April 21. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee. Throughout the contest, the winner will be featured in the last edition of each month of the contest.
Nominations will be accepted each month and you can submit the same name more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be con
sidered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
Experienced gardeners have volunteered their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.
This contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the fanciest or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all Bowie residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.
Criteria for judging will include ongoing maintenance of the yard and landscaping. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.
Landscaping also will be considered, but are encouraged to include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs, vines or hardscape, as well as decorative structures like a gazebo or benches.
NEWS
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.6 billion
|(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.57 billion in March, 5.9 percent more than in March 2022. The majority of March sales tax revenue is based on sales made in February and remitted to the agency in March.“In line with our biennial revenue forecast, state sales tax collections resumed the recent trend of significant but slowing growth, with the gain compared with the previous year being the lowest since the end of pandemic restrictions two years ago,” Hegar said. “Growth in tax receipts was evident across all major sectors, with the exception of retail trade, as consumers reallocate budgets away from goods in favor of services as inflation continues to impact shoppers.“Receipts from the oil and gas mining sector led the way for all sectors, showing nearly a 50 percent gain for the third straight month. Remittances from the construction sector were up by double digits compared with last March, and receipts from the wholesale trade sector showed gains compared with a year ago, indicating business spending is still very strong in the state.“Remittances from the retail trade sector were negative compared with the same month the previous year for the first time since April 2022. Within the sector, general merchandise receipts were down the most compared with last year. Remittances from the sale of building materials declined for the third consecutive month, as the pace of home improvements and remodeling projects that saw enormous increases at the height of the pandemic decidedly slowed. Receipts from clothing and accessory stores were down moderately.“Restaurant receipts were up considerably for the second month in a row compared with a year ago, outpacing the inflation rate for food away from home by nearly 50 percent.” Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in March 2023 was up 8.7 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 56 percent of all tax collections. Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes: motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $432 million, up 12 percent from March 2022; motor fuel taxes — $287 million, up 4 percent from March 2022; oil production tax — $427 million, down 10 percent from March 2022; natural gas production tax — $267 million, down 23 percent from March 2022; hotel occupancy tax — $61 million, up 21 percent from March 2022; and alcoholic beverage taxes — $138 million, up 11 percent from March 2022.For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.
NEWS
RRC plug more than 430 orphaned wells so far
AUSTIN – The Railroad Commission of Texas highlighted the agency’s extensive work and expertise in plugging orphaned oil and gas wells during a visit from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in Houston last week.
When a well ceases production, the majority of operators fulfill their obligations and responsibly plug their wells to prevent leaks and protect the environment. Last year 88% of wells plugged were plugged by operators. The RRC steps in to plug wells when an operator goes out of business and collects on the operator’s financial assurance and seeks reimbursement through legal proceedings.
In October, Texas was the first state in the nation to begin plugging orphaned oil and gas wells using an initial grant from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The RRC has plugged more than 430 wells so far with that federal grant.
Those well pluggings supplement RRC’s annual well pluggings in the State Managed Plugging Program (SMP). No taxpayer money is used at all for the SMP; all the funding is through oil and gas industry revenue including, but not limited to multiple fees, and bonds and financial security paid by oil and gas operators.
The next inflow of federal well plugging funds will be through formula grants. RRC submitted comments on draft formula grant guidance recently issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The RRC is concerned the draft requirements place administrative burdens that go beyond the scope of the legislation that authorized the well plugging funds. There’s also concern about a proposed phased approach to releasing formula funds, versus releasing the total amount at once.
“Among all oil and gas producing states, we’re a leader in addressing orphan wells, and the Legislature has passed several measures to create incentives to reduce orphan wells in Texas,” said Wei Wang, RRC Executive Director. “We’ve built great momentum using federal funds to plug wells, and we urged Secretary Haaland to help us keep the momentum. Less than two percent of oil and gas wells in the state are orphaned, and getting the formula funds quickly will help us proceed without unnecessary interruptions.”
Clay Woodul, RRC Assistant Director of the Oil and Gas Division for Field Operations, shows Secretary Deb Haaland and members of Congress an orphaned well scheduled to be plugged in Houston.
The RRC anticipates plugging about 800 wells this fiscal year using the initial federal grant, which would be in addition to at least 1,000 well pluggings through the SMP.
The agency’s comments on the draft formula grant guidance can be found on the RRC website at https://www.rrc.texas.gov/media/4ilhvfga/iija-draft-formual-grant_rrc-texas-comments_2_24.pdf
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case