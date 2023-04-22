NEWS
97th judge’s applicants grows to 5
The number of applicants for the job of 97th District Judge has grown to five as two more attorneys from within the three-county district applied.
Patricia “Trish” Coleman Byars, Archer County, and Seth C. Slagle, Henrietta, have been confirmed as applicants by the appointment’s division of the Governor’s Office, which is handling the process to fill the post. They join Brand Earp, Paige Williams and Katie Woods Boggeman who also have applied
Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bohannon earns sgt. promotion
Bowie Patrol Officer James Bohannon has been promoted to sergeant following a test and interview process.
Chief Guy Green presented Bohannon with his new shield this past week. Four officers applied to take the test and all passed. It was followed by an oral interview board afterwhich the top three candidates were sent to the chief for consideration. The list of candidates is maintained for one year.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Secretary Nelson convenes border trade advisory committee in Laredo
|LAREDO — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, convened a meeting of the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC) in Laredo yesterday.“International trade and commerce are powerful drivers of the Texas economy, and you can see that firsthand through the activity and vibrancy of this area,” Nelson said. “After hosting the last BTAC meeting in Austin, it was important to hold this meeting at the border.” The committee heard presentations on regional infrastructure and planning efforts from both Texan and Mexican officials in addition to reports from private-sector partners.BTAC is composed of public and private sector stakeholders from throughout the Texas-Mexico border region who work collaboratively to address cross-border infrastructure challenges and facilitate safe, secure and efficient international commerce.
NEWS
Governor encourages Texans to participate in Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today encouraged Texans to participate in this year’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starting tomorrow, Saturday, April 22 through Monday, April 24.
“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” said Governor Abbott. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”
Signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, Senate Bill 905 established Texas’ annual Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend to allow Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.
Texans can visit the Texas Comptroller’s website for a list of qualifying purchases.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 week ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie Police investigate series of four vehicle burglaries