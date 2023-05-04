EDIBLES
A spring spread any bunny can create
With this sweet, colorful table arrangement, your whole family can get into the spring spirit. From festive utensils, a bright centerpiece and cute snacks, your spring setup can be fresh and fabulous.
It’s simple to put together and easy on the budget. Pair it with appetizers or even a main dish for a full spring party spread that’s sure to impress.
Find more springtime recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to create this Spring Table Spread!
Chick Cheese Balls
Recipe adapted from Hallmark.com
Yield: 10 chicks
- 1 package cream cheese
- 1/4 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
- crackers
- carrots
- whole black peppercorns
- Using mixer, combine cream cheese, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate mixture 1 hour.
- Using fingers, form about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture at a time into balls. Refrigerate 30 minutes on small baking sheet.
- Before serving, roll each ball into shredded cheddar cheese to cover. Place each ball on round cracker.
- Cut small triangles from carrots for beaks and feet. Press carrots onto cheese balls. Add peppercorns for eyes.
Carrot Utensils
- Orange napkins
- green plastic silverware
- green ribbon
- Lay napkins flat on table. Place one of each utensil in napkin facing top corner. Wrap napkin around utensils. Tie ribbon around middle of napkin. Place in bowl or basket on table.
Spring Table Centerpiece
Recipe adapted from Craftmorning.com
- Jelly beans
- chocolate coated candy eggs
- marshmallow chicks
- fresh or fake flowers
- plastic or dyed eggs (optional)
- Place medium bowl inside large dish. Pour jelly beans and chocolate coated candy eggs around bowl.
- Add marshmallow chicks around dish on top of candies. Arrange fresh or fake flowers in center. Set on table as centerpiece. Place eggs around dish, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Add sweetness to a special family meal
(Family Features) Many families crave those memorable moments together at the dinner table, and in spite of frenetic schedules and seemingly never-ending to-do lists, there are easy ways to make those meals a reality. Take the challenge out of bringing everyone together with a simple yet special recipe made for sharing.
This flavorful French Onion Baked Chicken can become a family favorite and weekly menu staple, and with 6-8 servings, it’s perfect for seconds or saving to reheat for weekday lunches. Sweet, jammy, caramelized onions are placed atop juicy chicken breasts and baked to tender deliciousness for an aroma that brings loved ones running to grab a plate.
Starring TX1015 Sweet Onions, this tasty meal relies on their mild sweetness, appetizing caramelization and versatility without the bite compared to other onion varieties. Available from early-spring through mid-summer, the varying climates of Texas allow for a range of growing seasons: March-June in deep south areas and May-July in the south-central region.
Take advantage of your opportunity to add sweet flavor to family meals this year by finding more recipe ideas at tx1015.com.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
French Onion Baked Chicken
Recipe courtesy of South Texas Onions
Servings: 6-8
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Caramelized Onions:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 medium sweet onions, sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
- 2/3 cup beef broth
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella, gruyere or fontina cheese
- Preheat oven to 400 F. In large pan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Sear chicken breasts 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan.
- To make caramelized onions: In separate pan over medium-high heat, heat butter and olive oil. Once butter is melted and bubbling, add onions. Let sit 5 minutes.
- Turn heat to low and cover onions. Cook 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
- Stir in salt, fresh thyme and garlic; cover onions. Cook 10 minutes.
- Stir in balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, beef broth and Dijon mustard. Cover and cook 10-15 minutes, or until onions are brown and jammy. Stir onions every 10 minutes.
- Place chicken breasts in greased baking dish. Top with onions then cheese. Place any additional onions in bottom of dish.
- Bake 30-35 minutes, or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 F.
SOURCE:
South Texas Onions
Create a St. Patrick’s Day sandwich
(Culinary.net) In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, welcome family and friends to a traditional St. Patrick’s Day lunch with this Reuben Sandwich recipe.
Find more seasonal recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Reuben Sandwich
Servings: 2
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 4 slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread
- 4 slices swiss cheese
- 6 ounces corned beef
- 2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island Dressing, divided
- 4 tablespoons sauerkraut
- Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat.
- Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice.
- Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef.
- Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut.
- Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Bake bread to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
(Culinary.net) From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd.
Find more celebratory recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make recipe!
Irish Potato Bread
- 2 medium or large russet potatoes
- 1 egg
- 1 egg white
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons green onion, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading
- 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Heat oven to 375° F.
- Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in saucepan 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove potato from saucepan into large bowl. Mash potato then set aside.
- Grate second potato onto cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with wooden spoon until mixture is soft and sticky.
- Turn dough onto floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form 8-inch round shape with slight dome. Place dough onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut large “X” on top of dough about 1/2 inch deep.
- Bake 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
