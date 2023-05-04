SPORTS
Area schools compete at 1A district golf tournament
The area’s 1A schools competed at its district golf tournament at Nocona’s Indian Oaks on March 27.
The Saint Jo boy’s team finished second and is the only team from the Montague County that is moving on to the regional tournament.
Individually Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy, who shot 113 to finish third overall, qualified for the regional tournament. Gavin Parr from Bellevue also qualified individually, shooting 107 as he grabbed the first open spot available despite finishing seventh.
The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who shot 103, Caleb Hennessey who shot 112, Trevor Scott who shot 122 and Logan Hoover who shot 119 for a total of 456 which was 29 shots better than third place Midway. Julian Luna also shot 124 for the team, but it did not count towards the team’s total.
Besides Priddy advancing individually, the Prairie Valley girl’s team just missed out on qualifying by finishing third behind Slidell by only one stroke. Sara Horton was second shooting 137, Karagan Ritchie shot 140 and Emma Stout shot 143 for a total of 533. Summer English also shot 145, but it did not count towards the team total.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie golf teams advancing to regionals
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie golf program is sending both teams to the regional tournament for the third straight year after competing in the district tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.
The boy’s team won its fourth straight district title while the Lady Rabbits finished second to advance.
The weather was not perfect, with chilly overcast weather marking morning sessions along with winds that were at their worst on the second day of competition.
The Jackrabbits continued their streak of not just winning district, but dominating as second place Iowa Park was 32 shots behind them.
The Lady Rabbits were led by Neely Price who shot 103-111 for a total of 214 as she finished in fifth place individually.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Jackrabbits defeat City View
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Jackrabbits won against City View at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won by run rule 10-0 in the sixth inning as they took it to the Mustangs.
Bowie was coming off a tough loss against Holliday and would be going into a small break after Tuesday’s game. Needing a bit of a pick-me-up, the Jackrabbits relished feasting on a City View team that has struggled the last several seasons.
Edmond DeLeon got his third district start on the mound and started out dominant striking out the side.
Bowie got on the board fast as leadoff batter Brody Armstrong was hit by a pitch, stole second base and then was driven in by a single from Tucker Jones.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
1974 Champion Jackrabbits remember their late coach Gayno Shelton
The 1974 Bowie boy’s basketball team that won the program’s fifth state title attended Coach Gayno Shelton’s memorial service on March 25. The team enjoyed remembering their late coach. From left to right: (Back) Keith Airington, Lee Ray Massey, Darwin McKinley, Tommy Cannon, Rick Belz, David Prater, (Front) Bobby Brashear, Bill Scaling and Kent Roland. Tom Scaling was there but left to attend a niece’s wedding. (Courtesy photo)
