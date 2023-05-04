Area schools compete at 1A district golf tournament

The area’s 1A schools competed at its district golf tournament at Nocona’s Indian Oaks on March 27.

The Saint Jo boy’s team finished second and is the only team from the Montague County that is moving on to the regional tournament.

Individually Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy, who shot 113 to finish third overall, qualified for the regional tournament. Gavin Parr from Bellevue also qualified individually, shooting 107 as he grabbed the first open spot available despite finishing seventh.

The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who shot 103, Caleb Hennessey who shot 112, Trevor Scott who shot 122 and Logan Hoover who shot 119 for a total of 456 which was 29 shots better than third place Midway. Julian Luna also shot 124 for the team, but it did not count towards the team’s total.

Besides Priddy advancing individually, the Prairie Valley girl’s team just missed out on qualifying by finishing third behind Slidell by only one stroke. Sara Horton was second shooting 137, Karagan Ritchie shot 140 and Emma Stout shot 143 for a total of 533. Summer English also shot 145, but it did not count towards the team total.

