SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost a tough game on Friday at Perrin-Whitt.
The Pirates won 10-4 against the Indians as they were hoping to get their first district win.
After a scoreless first inning, Perrin-Whitt scored seven runs over the next three innings to lead 7-0 until the sixth inning.
Nocona’s bats then got going as Charlie Fuller drove in one run with a single followed by Konor Harrington who drove in two more with a base hit. Luke Fuller’s hit to center field induced a fielding error that allowed one more run to come in and score.
The Indians had cut the lead to 7-4.
Unfortunately, the Pirates got most of the runs and more importantly the momentum back by scoring three runs, upping their lead to 10-4 heading into the final inning.
Nocona would need a huge offensive inning and got two runners on base thanks to drawn walks with one out. Unfortunately, the next two batters were retired as Perrin-Whitt closed the game, winning 10-4.
Nocona finished with only four hits, but drew four walks and were hit by three pitches while taking advantage of the Pirates one fielding error to score a run.
Unfortunately, defensively the Indians allowed 13 hits and committed five fielding errors which allowed more runs to be scored.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost another tough game against 2A Muenster on Friday, this one at home.
The Hornets won 11-0 after four and half innings due to run rule as the Panthers struggled against one of the district’s top 2A teams.
Saint Jo finished with only one hit in the game from Matthew Everson while Caleb Workman and Mathew Sampson each drew two walks. One fielding error from Muenster allowed the only other base runner for the Panthers as Saint Jo struggled offensively.
Defensively for the Panthers, the Hornets racked up 12 hits, with four being extra base hits which was the main way Muenster scored its runs.
The Hornets scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third inning and two in the fourth inning.
SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished their season with disappointing losses to Alvord on Saturday and then against Lindsay on Monday in a three-team play-in scenario.
Nocona lost both games by the score 11-6 though the team showed some good things in both.
Against the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, Nocona fell behind 9-1 after four innings.
The Lady Indians then had a good fifth inning, scoring four runs to cut the lead to 9-5.
Unfortunately it did not spark a late game turnaround. Alvord scored two runs in the sixth inning and Nocona scored one in the final inning to make the final 11-6.
Evelyn Marquez led the team with three RBIs. Tobie Cable had a team leading three hits and was second with two RBIs while hitting a home run and a double. Avery Crutsinger drove in the other run.
It was not enough firepower to keep up with the 19 hits the Lady Bulldogs got in the game despite Nocona only committing one fielding error.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost another tough game to Lindsay on Saturday to end their regular season.
The 2A Lady Knights won 23-6 after five innings against the young the Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo scored three runs the first inning with Taylor Patrick driving in two with a double and Kayden Skidmore driving her in with a fielder’s choice groundout.
In the third inning, Skidmore successfully laid down a bunt for a single that drove in one more run. In the fifth inning, Kailynn Faber hit a groundball and an error allowed two more runs to score.
Unfortunately, Lindsay was scoring runs during all of those times as well in much bigger volume as Saint Jo did not have a good day fielding the ball with 10 errors while allowing 15 hits.
SPORTS
Bowie softball season comes to an end
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost their final game of the season on Saturday at City View.
The Lady Rabbits lost a close game 7-5 against the Lady Mustangs, ending a tough district slate.
Bowie came in following a tough loss against playoff bound Holliday, but knew it had a chance against City View. The Lady Mustangs won only 6-4 the first time the two teams played several weeks back. With a playoff berth not possible, it was all about pride in the final high school game for several seniors.
Bowie took the lead at the beginning in the top of the first inning. With the bases loaded thanks to two walks, a hit batter and only one out, Kaylie Kinney drove in one run with a sacrifice fly ball to center field to make it 1-0.
City View wrestled the lead away in the same inning, getting helped by two infield errors that helped score two runs, giving the Lady Mustangs a 2-1 lead after the first inning.
The Lady Rabbits answered quickly as Kenzie Short drove in two runs with a double followed by Chloe Kinney who drove her in with a double. Bowie led 4-2.
The Lady Mustangs got one of those runs back and trailed 4-3. City View then one inning later in the fourth tied the score up by scoring one more run, making it 4-4 heading into the fourth inning.
After a scoreless fourth, the Lady Mustangs retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring one run to go up 5-4.
Bowie got the run back at the start of the sixth inning. Chloe Kinney drove in another run on a fielder’s choice to tie the score up at 5-5, but the Lady Rabbits failed to take the lead.
This kept the window open for City View as three straight fielding errors allowed two runs to score as the Lady Mustangs led 7-5 heading into the final inning.
Bowie failed to get any runner on base as the game ended.
City View won 7-5.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball beats City View
The Bowie baseball team easily won at City View on Friday so it took a trip to play at private school Fort Worth Country Day on Saturday in a double-header.
The Jackrabbits beat the Mustangs 14-1 due to run rule after five innings and then loss both games against the Falcons 7-5 and 8-7.
City View has routinely struggled to compete well in recent seasons and this year was no different. Bowie won the first game 10-0 by run rule. After closely losing at Holliday earlier in the week, the Jackrabbits have second place locked up if they didn’t lose either of their final two district games against non-playoff teams.
Still, Bowie did not want to have an off game despite playing a team it expected to easily beat.
The Jackrabbits took a 5-0 lead in the first inning. City View’s only success came in the opening inning as well. The Mustangs led off with their only hit of the game. That was followed up with an error from Bowie trying to field a bunt.
This later allowed City View to score a run on a fielder’s choice, cutting the lead to 5-1.
The Jackrabbit defense bounced back, not committing an error for the rest of the game while pitcher Kynan DeMoss allowed only one other base runner for the next four innings by walking one batter.
The offense did not slow down, scoring four runs in the second inning and five more in the third before taking its foot off the gas in the fourth and fifth inning while subbing in bench players to get some valuable at-bats.
Still, it was enough to win after five innings with the score 14-1.
Carson Sanders and Colby Nichols each drove in two runs each to lead the team. Sanders hit his second home run of the season. Tucker Jones had a team high three hits and was able to score each time he got on base. Brody Armstrong had a team high three stolen bases as well.
DeMoss’s one run allowed came unearned due to the fielding error as he allowed only one hit and walked one batter while striking out seven through five innings.
With the playoffs on the horizon the tough district games looking like it might be behind Bowie, Coach Tyler Price wanted to further challenge his team by scheduling a double-header against private school Fort Worth Country Day on Saturday.
The first game saw the Jackrabbits trail for most the game. After scoring the game’s first run in the top of the first inning, the Falcons came back to retake the lead 2-1 heading into the second inning.
Country Day added one more run in the second and sixth inning to lead 4-1 heading into the final inning.
Bowie staged a comeback. With two outs and two runners on base, Cy Egenbacher hit an RBI single followed by Armstrong driving in two runs with double then followed by Jones driving in a run with a single. The Jackrabbits now led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Unfortunately, similar to what happened at Holliday, a three-run home run ended the game for the Falcons in walk-off fashion as they won 7-5.
