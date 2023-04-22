SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees offer teacher contracts, approve resolution against vouchers
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District reviewed teacher contracts this week and offered new terms to almost all of the staff.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said the offers were approved by the board with one contract pulled for consideration at the next meeting after some additional information is obtained.
Enlow noted there were no major reassignments, although there are a few teachers going to different campuses. The district employes 127 teachers this year. There also are teachers who have filed to retire or are considering it, and that complete list is not yet available.
Voucher debate
BISD trustees are voicing their opposition to a possible voucher or education savings account program being consider by the Texas Legislature. The board approved a resolution that will be sent to state officials in opposition.
Gov. Greg Abbott and many other state leaders have been pushing hard for an option to allow vouchers, taxpayer savings grants and other mechanism that could reduce public education funding. In recent months the governor has spoke at numerous “parent empowerment” rallies across the state.
Enlow said this resolution rejects any diversion of state funding to these types of programs. It opens with the Texas Constitution requiring the Legislature establish and make suitable provision for support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools. Any of these proposals could place that in jeopardy.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Prairie Valley School ex-students invited to attend luncheon
The ex-students of Prairie Valley School will have lunch provided by the current staff at 11:30 a.m. on April 24.
Potluck will serve at 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria followed by the scholarship meeting at noon in the library.
The exes will visit and discuss scholarships for this year’s graduating class. Please make plans to attend.
Bowie Band names 2023-24 leadership
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon Band has named its 2023-24 leadership and color guard members.
Drum majors will be Traycee Stewart and Austin Weber.
Color guard will include Joey Evans, Shannon Evans, James Fitch, Madison Ashford, Cadence McKee, Taylor Sanderson and Adryana Torres.
Section leaders will be Cadence McKee, Naomi Olivares, Gabriella Ybarra, Vanessa Martinez, Traycee Stewart, Ethan Allred, Joey Evans, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel. Band director is German Torres.
Forestburg ISD discusses four-day week during a public forum
Forestburg Independent School District may be joining the other districts in Montague County as they consider a “hybrid four-day” school week calendar for the next school year.
A public forum was hosted on April 5 where Superintendent Jason Briles and Principal Trey Cumby reviewed the calendar committee proposal which they called a “compromise between those who want four-day and those who like five-day.” There were about 25 people in attendance including staff, some board members and parents.
The next board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on April 17, and administrators anticipate trustees will make a decision on the calendar then.
Forestburg and Saint Jo ISDs are the only districts in the county not to have gone to some form of a four-day week. Bowie recently approved it, as did Nocona ISD.
Saint Jo also has a committee preparing a calendar for consideration. The rest of the districts are already operating with a shorter week.
Cumby went through the survey results that were gathered from a series of 13 questions mailed out to community members. Overall, there were 67 responses that prefer the four-day proposal and 27 prefer the traditional calendar. The survey was then sent to just parents and of the 71 responses, 48 prefer the four-day and 23 prefer the five-day.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
