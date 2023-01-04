Bowie attorney receives highest award from CPS Law section of State Bar

Bowie Police are investigating a series of four auto burglaries that occurred during the nighttime hours of March 27.

Sgt. Scott Parker said all of the burglaries were reported the morning of March 28 when the owners discovered the autos had been rummaged through or something was missing.

The incidents were reported by Michael and Melissa McMillian, 710 Lee Street, and Jacquelyn McLean, Natalie Walker and Mindy Gresham, all residents at The Grove at Brushy Creek at 1101 Eldorado and Patterson.

Parker said it appears all of the vehicles were unlocked and there was no damage to any of them. Items taken included a wallet, a small amount of cash, medication and some credit and debit cards.

“The common factor between them is the suspect used an online cash app to try and get money sent to him, which has helped us identify a 16-year-old male as a possible suspect,” explained Parker.

Residents are encouraged by police to keep their vehicles locked at their homes and businesses, as well as their homes when they are away from them.

Drivers also should not leave valuable items or documents in the vehicle. Parker said summertime is coming up and it is high season for vehicle burglaries, which should prompt additional vigilance by residents.

The police are still seeking the suspect as the investigation continues.