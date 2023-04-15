SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Band names 2023-24 leadership
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon Band has named its 2023-24 leadership and color guard members.
Drum majors will be Traycee Stewart and Austin Weber.
Color guard will include Joey Evans, Shannon Evans, James Fitch, Madison Ashford, Cadence McKee, Taylor Sanderson and Adryana Torres.
Section leaders will be Cadence McKee, Naomi Olivares, Gabriella Ybarra, Vanessa Martinez, Traycee Stewart, Ethan Allred, Joey Evans, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel. Band director is German Torres.
SCHOOL NEWS
Forestburg ISD discusses four-day week during a public forum
Forestburg Independent School District may be joining the other districts in Montague County as they consider a “hybrid four-day” school week calendar for the next school year.
A public forum was hosted on April 5 where Superintendent Jason Briles and Principal Trey Cumby reviewed the calendar committee proposal which they called a “compromise between those who want four-day and those who like five-day.” There were about 25 people in attendance including staff, some board members and parents.
The next board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on April 17, and administrators anticipate trustees will make a decision on the calendar then.
Forestburg and Saint Jo ISDs are the only districts in the county not to have gone to some form of a four-day week. Bowie recently approved it, as did Nocona ISD.
Saint Jo also has a committee preparing a calendar for consideration. The rest of the districts are already operating with a shorter week.
Cumby went through the survey results that were gathered from a series of 13 questions mailed out to community members. Overall, there were 67 responses that prefer the four-day proposal and 27 prefer the traditional calendar. The survey was then sent to just parents and of the 71 responses, 48 prefer the four-day and 23 prefer the five-day.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Forestburg High names its Prom King and Queen
The Forestburg High School prom was on April 1 at The Cedar House at Rollin’ Rock Ranch in Forestburg. Carson Quibell and Sierra Chavez were crowned king and queen. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Special pep rally to support powerlifting, band, winter guard and Teacher of Year nominees
At 10:30 a.m. on March 23, Bowie High School will host a special pep rally to highlight the boy’s and girl’s powerlifting teams, band, winter guard and teacher of the year nominees.
Come celebrate as the Rabbits who have qualified for state this Spring are spotlighted.
