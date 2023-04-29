SPORTS
Bowie baseball beats Seymour 4-1
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team won its official last home game on Tuesday playing a non-district game against Seymour on senior night.
The Jackrabbits won 4-1 against the Panthers.
Bowie was trying to get a good game in with an off date in its schedule. Seymour is a 2A team, but is heading to the playoffs as well and is sitting second in its district so both teams could benefit from the game despite no stakes.
Kynan DeMoss got the start on the mound and despite a two-out single later advancing to second on a wild pitch, nothing came of it as the next batter grounded out to third base.
The Bowie bats came out looking to grab control of the game. Tucker Jones and Carson Sanders took advantage of some early control problems from the Panther pitcher and drew walks with one out.
DeMoss then came through with his bat, hitting a single that drove in one run, advancing to second base on the throw home and putting two runners in scoring position on second and third.
Troy Kesey then took advantage with a deep fly ball to left field that drove in both base runners. He advanced to second base on the throw and Bowie led 3-0. Unfortunately, that would be the end despite Kesey eventually making it to third base.
The next three innings were a scoreless affair. The only highlights for either team offensively were both drawing two out walks that did not lead to anything.
The fifth inning saw some offense pick up for both sides. Seymour led off with a single. The base runner took advantage of two passed balls and a wild pitch to work around bases before scoring, cutting the lead to 3-1. DeMoss responded by striking out the next two batters and forcing a groundout at shortstop.
Bowie responded the same inning. With two outs, Jones was hit by a pitch to get on base. He successfully stole second and then third base during the next at-bat before Sanders drove him in with a single to right field. Getting the run back, the Jackrabbits now led 4-1.
DeMoss followed and a hard hit ground ball got past the shortstop for an error that put two runners on base. Unfortunately the next batter struck out on a foul tip for out three.
The sixth inning saw one runner get on for both teams, but each were caught on the base paths for out three. The Panthers got one runner on thanks to a dropped third strike that was a passed ball with one out. He was later caught trying to steal second by catcher Connor Earp.
With two outs, Bowie’s A.J. Whatley was able to get on base with a single. Trying to use his speed to get into scoring position, unfortunately he was caught at second base as well.
DeMoss and the defense then ended the game in the top of the seventh inning.
A groundout to the shortstop for out one, a strikeout swinging for out two and then a groundout to third base for out three ended the game with little drama.
Bowie won 4-1.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Tennis teams compete at state
Both girl’s doubles team from Saint Jo and Gold-Burg competed at the state tennis tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers team of Kyler Dunn and Taylor Patrick along with the Lady Bears team of Sadie and Shadie Whitaker took on the best in the state in 1A and tried to see how far they could go.
It was Dunn and Patrick’s first time at the state tournament, but they did not let that inexperience get to them. Playing a team from Vernon Northside, they handily won the first set without dropping a game 6-0.
The second set was a different story as it was back and forth until the very end. The Saint Jo pair won 7-6 to move on to the second round.
There the team would meet with the eventual state champion pair from Utopia. Dunn and Patrick battled, but could not take a game as they lost both sets 6-0 to end their state tournament.
Coach Kimberly Booth was proud of the pair for their continued growth all season. With neither player graduating, she looks forward to see how each player will grow next year now they have had a taste at what the top of the competition looks like.
For the Gold-Burg team, both girls came in with some state experience. It was Shadie’s third straight year at the state meet, making it the previous two years with partner Kelly Contreras in girl’s doubles. For Sadie, it was her second straight trip after making it last year in girl’s singles.
Unfortunately, for the Whitaker twins, it was not their day.
Playing a team from Crowell in the first round, it was a battle with almost every game going to deuce. The Crowell team came out on top more often and won with scores 6-4, 6-3.
For Coach Cheryl Cromleigh, having coached both girls since junior high in every sport as well as tennis, it was a tough way for it all to end.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Baseball Interview
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price