Bowie baseball beats Seymour 4-1

The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team won its official last home game on Tuesday playing a non-district game against Seymour on senior night.

The Jackrabbits won 4-1 against the Panthers.

Bowie was trying to get a good game in with an off date in its schedule. Seymour is a 2A team, but is heading to the playoffs as well and is sitting second in its district so both teams could benefit from the game despite no stakes.

Kynan DeMoss got the start on the mound and despite a two-out single later advancing to second on a wild pitch, nothing came of it as the next batter grounded out to third base.

The Bowie bats came out looking to grab control of the game. Tucker Jones and Carson Sanders took advantage of some early control problems from the Panther pitcher and drew walks with one out.

DeMoss then came through with his bat, hitting a single that drove in one run, advancing to second base on the throw home and putting two runners in scoring position on second and third.

Troy Kesey then took advantage with a deep fly ball to left field that drove in both base runners. He advanced to second base on the throw and Bowie led 3-0. Unfortunately, that would be the end despite Kesey eventually making it to third base.

The next three innings were a scoreless affair. The only highlights for either team offensively were both drawing two out walks that did not lead to anything.

The fifth inning saw some offense pick up for both sides. Seymour led off with a single. The base runner took advantage of two passed balls and a wild pitch to work around bases before scoring, cutting the lead to 3-1. DeMoss responded by striking out the next two batters and forcing a groundout at shortstop.

Bowie responded the same inning. With two outs, Jones was hit by a pitch to get on base. He successfully stole second and then third base during the next at-bat before Sanders drove him in with a single to right field. Getting the run back, the Jackrabbits now led 4-1.

DeMoss followed and a hard hit ground ball got past the shortstop for an error that put two runners on base. Unfortunately the next batter struck out on a foul tip for out three.

The sixth inning saw one runner get on for both teams, but each were caught on the base paths for out three. The Panthers got one runner on thanks to a dropped third strike that was a passed ball with one out. He was later caught trying to steal second by catcher Connor Earp.

With two outs, Bowie’s A.J. Whatley was able to get on base with a single. Trying to use his speed to get into scoring position, unfortunately he was caught at second base as well.

DeMoss and the defense then ended the game in the top of the seventh inning.

A groundout to the shortstop for out one, a strikeout swinging for out two and then a groundout to third base for out three ended the game with little drama.

Bowie won 4-1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.