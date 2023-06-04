Connect with us

SPORTS

Bowie Baseball Interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

Interview with Bowie baseball players Edmon DeLeon (left) and Brody Armstrong following their win against Henrietta on April 4, 2023.
SPORTS

Saint Jo Baseball Interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

04/06/2023

By

Saint Jo baseball players Trevor O'Neal (left) and Collin Thomas were interviewed following their win against Perrin-Whitt on March 31, 2023.
SPORTS

Nocona track meet results

Published

1 day ago

on

04/05/2023

By

Nocona Meet Results (Any times or distances listed that are out of order was listed in that order in the official results)

100 meters

Girls: 2. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 14.12; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 14.01; 5. Tristan Shook, Bellevue, 14.01; 6. Reagan Phipps, Nocona, 14.06

Boys: 1. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 10.37; 3. Jayon Grace, Gold-Burg, 10.38; 4. Jeremiah Perez, Forestburg, 10.56; 5. Blaine Penaluna, Saint Jo, 10.81

100 meter hurdles

Girls

1. Nelson, Gold-Burg, 21.43; 2. Sadie Weaver, Gold-Burg, 22.27; 4. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 22.59

110 meter hurdles

Boys: 1. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 19.36; 2. Mathew Sampson, Saint Jo, 19.50; 3. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 20.03; 4. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 20.50; 5. Sergio Andrade, Gold-Burg, 20.56; 6. Gill, Bellevue, 22.52

200 meters

Girls: 1. Jessie Weger, Saint Jo, 28.54; 2. Megyn Meekins, Nocona, 28.96; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 30.24; 5. Ava Davis, Nocona, 30.47; 6. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 30.78

Boys: 1. Charlie Fuller, Nocona, 24.47; 3. Brady McCasland, Nocona, 25.43; 6. Dale Neugebauer, Prairie Valley, 26.03

300 meter hurdles

Girls: 1. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 55.25; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 56.31; 3. Madisen Deason, Forestburg, 58.22; 5. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 1:05; 6. Karagan Ritchie, Prairie Valley, 1:06.38

Boys: 1. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 45.75; 2. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 47.21; 3. Jonathan Sampson, Saint Jo, 47.93; 5. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 49.81; 6. Paul Jones, Gold-Burg, 50.34

400 meters

Girls: 1. Ava Johnson, Nocona, 1:03.68; 2. Melissa Segura, Nocona, 1:06.11; 3. Braylee Briles, Forestburg, 1:11.56; 4. Evelyn Gelo, Nocona, 1:13.59; 5. Richards, Gold-Burg, 1:18.93; 6. Bryndle, Saint Jo, 1:19.12

Boys: 1. Devin Stewart, Saint Jo, 57.90; 5. Johnson, 1:01.56; 6. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 1:02.21

800 meters

Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 2:43.28; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 2:46.47; 3. Jolie Rose, Nocona, 2:48.03; 4. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 2:53.25; 5. Jaycee Rose, Nocona, 2:57.06; 6. Puller, Forestburg, 3:00.28

Boys: 1. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 2:10.09; 2. Kyle Waters, Nocona, 2:18.30; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 2:19.44; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 2:21.18; 6. Johnson, Saint Jo, 2:24.06

1600 meters

Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 5:57; 3. Grace Martin, Bellevue, 6:28; 4. Jayce Rose, Nocona, 6:58; 5. Justynne Roller, Forestburg, 7:05; 6. Kaycee Clark, Saint Jo, 7:14

Boys: 2. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 5:03; 3. Isaac Renteria, Gold-Burg, 5:05; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 5:19.37; 5. Jayden Curry, Saint Jo, 5:19.52; 6. Elijah Young, Saint Jo, 5:21

4×100 relay

Girls: 1. Nocona, 54.03; 3. Saint Jo, 56.51; 4. Gold-Burg, 1:01.89

Boys: 1. Nocona, 47.08; 3. Saint Jo, 48.87; 4. Gold-Burg, 49.00; 6. Forestburg, 53.71

4×200 relay

Girls: 2. Saint Jo, 2:04.49; 3. Nocona, 2:05.71; 4. Prairie Valley, 2:08.02; 5. Gold-Burg, 2:19.46

Boys: 1. Nocona, 1:39.31; 2. Saint Jo, 1:39.88; 4. Forestburg, 1:41.01; 6. Gold-Burg, 1:46.46

4×400 relay

Girls: 1. Nocona, 4:27.37; 2. Forestburg, 5:07.24; 4. Gold-Burg, 5:19.74

Boys: 1. Nocona, 3:45.44; 2. Saint Jo, 3:49.93; 4. Forestburg, 4:09.28; 5. Gold-Burg, 4:22.09

High jump

Girls: 1. Madiesen Deason, Forestburg, 4’4”; 2. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 4’4”; 3. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 4’4”

Triple jump

Boys: 3. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 41’3½”; 4. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 38’2”; 5. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 37’8”

Pole vault

Boys: 1. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 9’0”; 2. Bonn, Saint Jo, 8’0”; 3. Nunnely, 7’6” 4. Cooper Waldrip, Nocona 7’6”; 5. Lucas, Saint Jo, 7’6”

Shot put

Girls: 2. Reagan Ladewig, Forestburg, 32’6½”; 3. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 31’2”; 6. Sara Horton, Prairie Valley, 27’0”

Only showing varsity athletes who finished among the top six in their event from area schools in Bowie News coverage area.

SPORTS

Bowie track results

Published

1 day ago

on

04/05/2023

By

100 meters

Girls: 2. Harlei Hudson, 13.38

110 meter hurdles

Boys: 1. Tucker Jones, 16.21

300 meter hurdles

Boys: 3. Tucker Jones, 43.30; 5. Braden Rhyne, 44.94

400 meters

Girls: 1. Laisha Johnson, 1:02.38

Boys: 3. Andrew Sandhoff, 53.53

800 meters

Girls: 4. Judit Sanchez, 2:43.57

Boys: 3. Tyler Malone, 2:11.21

1600 meters

Girls: 2. Judit Sanchez, 6:12

Boys: 2. Nathan Rodgers, 5:03

3200 meters

Boys: 2. Nathan Rodgers, 11:00; 6. James Fitch, 11:48

4×100 relay

Boys: 6. Bowie, 45.64

4×200 relay

Boys: 6. Bowie, 1:35.30

4×400 relay

Boys: 5. Bowie, 3:47.56

High jump

Boys: 2. Braden Rhyne, 6’0”; 6. Brody Armstrong, 5’6”

Long jump

Boys: 2. Tucker Jones, 19’5½”

Triple jump

Boys: 4. Brady Lawhorn, 37’5”

Results only show varsity athletes who finished among the top six in their event and scored points toward the team total.

