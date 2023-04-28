Bowie Baseball Interview

The Bowie track teams competed at the area meet on Thursday at Jacksboro to see which athletes would go on through to the regional meet if they finished in the top four of their event.

In the end there are four athletes making the trip to Abilene on April 28-29 for the chance to go to the state meet in Austin.

Tucker Jones is returning to regionals in the 110 meter hurdles. He finished third despite clipping a hurdle midway through the race that caused him to miss out on possibly finishing first since he was in the lead at that point in the race.

Jones made it to the regional final last year in the same event.

With him missing out on qualifying in the 300 meter hurdles (fifth) and the long jump (seventh) he will have plenty of time to focus in on the one event and motivation to do better than he did at the area meet since he was noticeably disappointed.

Laisha Johnson finished third in the 400 meter race to qualify for regionals.

The senior also was part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams that both finished eighth so she will have her sole focus on the 400 meters.

The other two qualifiers came earlier in the day during field events.

Senior Neely Price had to skip out on the second day of the regional golf tournament to compete. It paid off as Price finished fourth in the high jump to qualify.

The final qualifier was junior Case Curry who finished fourth in the pole vault by jumping 11 feet, 6 inches.

While some other athletes are not advancing, they did finish sixth or better scoring points toward their team totals.

Brady Rhyne finished sixth in the 300 meter hurdles, Harlei Hudson finished sixth in the 100 meters and Tyler Malone finished sixth in the 800 meters.

To see full results for Bowie athletes, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.