SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Bowie track advances four to regionals
The Bowie track teams competed at the area meet on Thursday at Jacksboro to see which athletes would go on through to the regional meet if they finished in the top four of their event.
In the end there are four athletes making the trip to Abilene on April 28-29 for the chance to go to the state meet in Austin.
Tucker Jones is returning to regionals in the 110 meter hurdles. He finished third despite clipping a hurdle midway through the race that caused him to miss out on possibly finishing first since he was in the lead at that point in the race.
Jones made it to the regional final last year in the same event.
With him missing out on qualifying in the 300 meter hurdles (fifth) and the long jump (seventh) he will have plenty of time to focus in on the one event and motivation to do better than he did at the area meet since he was noticeably disappointed.
Laisha Johnson finished third in the 400 meter race to qualify for regionals.
The senior also was part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams that both finished eighth so she will have her sole focus on the 400 meters.
The other two qualifiers came earlier in the day during field events.
Senior Neely Price had to skip out on the second day of the regional golf tournament to compete. It paid off as Price finished fourth in the high jump to qualify.
The final qualifier was junior Case Curry who finished fourth in the pole vault by jumping 11 feet, 6 inches.
While some other athletes are not advancing, they did finish sixth or better scoring points toward their team totals.
Brady Rhyne finished sixth in the 300 meter hurdles, Harlei Hudson finished sixth in the 100 meters and Tyler Malone finished sixth in the 800 meters.
To see full results for Bowie athletes, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished their season with disappointing losses to Alvord on Saturday and then against Lindsay on Monday in a three-team play-in scenario.
Nocona lost both games by the score 11-6 though the team showed some good things in both.
Against the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, Nocona fell behind 9-1 after four innings.
The Lady Indians then had a good fifth inning, scoring four runs to cut the lead to 9-5.
Unfortunately it did not spark a late game turnaround. Alvord scored two runs in the sixth inning and Nocona scored one in the final inning to make the final 11-6.
Evelyn Marquez led the team with three RBIs. Tobie Cable had a team leading three hits and was second with two RBIs while hitting a home run and a double. Avery Crutsinger drove in the other run.
It was not enough firepower to keep up with the 19 hits the Lady Bulldogs got in the game despite Nocona only committing one fielding error.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost another tough game to Lindsay on Saturday to end their regular season.
The 2A Lady Knights won 23-6 after five innings against the young the Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo scored three runs the first inning with Taylor Patrick driving in two with a double and Kayden Skidmore driving her in with a fielder’s choice groundout.
In the third inning, Skidmore successfully laid down a bunt for a single that drove in one more run. In the fifth inning, Kailynn Faber hit a groundball and an error allowed two more runs to score.
Unfortunately, Lindsay was scoring runs during all of those times as well in much bigger volume as Saint Jo did not have a good day fielding the ball with 10 errors while allowing 15 hits.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
