Bowie baseball lose to Holliday 8-5

It was a thrilling game for the Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team playing at first place Holliday on Tuesday, but the Eagles came away with the win in the end.

Holliday won 8-5 on a walk-off three-run home run, the third of the game for the Eagles as Bowie could not force the game past the seventh inning.

The Jackrabbits were riding a five-game win streak heading into the game, including tough wins against playoff bound district teams Iowa Park and Jacksboro. A win against the district undefeated Eagles probably wound not have wrestled the district title away from them, but it would have been a good morale booster with the playoffs on the horizon.

The first game between the two teams a few weeks back was Bowie’s last loss. Despite the 12-4 final score, it was a one-run game up until a hellish final two innings for the Jackrabbits defensively.

Bowie knew it could play with the Eagles and this time the team would be starting its most successful pitcher Edmond DeLeon. The Jackrabbits had not lost any of DeLeon’s previous five starts during district play despite him being a freshman, but he had his toughest challenge against the heavy swinging Eagles lineup.

Bowie got out in front in the first inning. After loading the bases with Tucker Jones and Carson Sanders drawing walks followed by Kynan DeMoss hitting a single, Troy Kesey hit a sacrifice fly ball to centerfield that allowed Jones to come in and score.

A strikeout followed for out three, but the Jackrabbits were up 1-0.

That lead would not be safe as Holliday led off with a double. After retiring the next two batters, a single drove in the runner to tie the game. Unfortunately the next batter gave the Eagles the lead with a two-run home run to deep center field.

The next batter was retired on a groundout for out three, but Holliday led 3-1 after the first inning.

A scoreless second inning followed with the only base runner on either side being DeLeon leading off with a single for Bowie. It was not until the third inning when fireworks would go off again.

With two outs, Sanders drew another walk. DeMoss then hit a two-run home run that he knew was gone right away. It tied the game up a 3-3.

Kesey followed and hit a blooper pop fly to the shortstop that was dropped for an error and allowed him to reach second base to threaten to score again. Unfortunately the next batter grounded out for out three.

The tie game would not stay for long. Holliday’s lead off batter hit a line drive that bounced right off the scoreboard for a solo home run, giving the Eagles back the lead 4-3.

DeLeon and the defense bounced back by retiring the next three batters with little trouble as the game moved to the fourth inning.

Bowie’s bats answered back thanks in part by some more errors from the Eagles. Another fielding error at shortstop allowed Boston Farris to get on base with one out. A.J. Whatley followed with a walk and Armstrong loaded the bases when his hit to first base also induced a fielding error.

After a fielder’s choice groundout at home for out two, Sanders came through with a hit into right field that drove in two runs and gave Bowie back the lead 5-4.

Unfortunately the next batter popped out in foul territory for out three.

A leadoff walk from Holliday came back to bite the Jackrabbits. After retiring the next two batters, a pickoff attempt at first base went awry for Bowie. The error allowed the runner to advance all the way to third base. The next batter then hit a hard groundball down the first baseline that got through Bowie’s fielder for an error that allowed Holliday to tie the game up at 5-5. The next batter was retired on a groundout for out three.

The fifth and sixth innings came and went with neither team able to break the tie. Both teams got one runner on base in the fifth inning. Bowie’s Kesey led off with a single, but three strikeouts followed. The Eagles had a hit batter with two outs, but the next batters struck out for out three.

The sixth inning the Jackrabbits had no luck getting anything going. Holliday got a one out single to hopefully try and get a rally going. Thankfully, the next batter grounded a ball to second basemen Farris who tagged a runner before throwing to first base for the double-play.

The seventh inning saw Bowie’s top two senior batters, Sanders and DeMoss, lead off the inning with back-to-back singles. A passed ball allowed both to advance into scoring position.

Unfortunately a dropped third strike followed for out one. A fielder’s choice followed and Sanders was out trying to get back to third base. Finally, a fly out to center field was out three and Bowie squandered the chance to take the lead.

Holliday pounced. After retiring the leadoff batter with a strikeout, two singles followed to put the winning run in scoring position.

The next batter had yet to have a hit in the game and was struck out twice previously, but he hit a home run to center field that ended the game.

Holliday won 8-5.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.