Bowie baseball wins against Jacksboro in extra innings.
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team picked up a big win on Friday, ending in walk-off fashion against Jacksboro in extra innings.
Kynan DeMoss drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Jackrabbits the 4-3 win against the Tigers.
DeMoss got the start on the mound for Bowie.
He allowed no base runners the first two innings as his defense made the key routine plays to get outs. This allowed the Jackrabbits to get on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning.
With two outs, Carson Sanders drew a walk, followed by DeMoss to put two runners on base. Troy Kesey then came through with a single to centerfield which allowed Sanders to come in and score. Bowie led 1-0.
The teams exchanged a scoreless second inning with no base runners before the Tigers answered in the third inning.
A leadoff walk came back to bite the Jackrabbits. An error trying to pick off the runner at first base allowed him to reach second base. Two batters later, single into left field allowed the runner to score, tying the game up at 1-1.
A fielding error later in the inning at third base allowed two runners to get on base, but the next groundball was secured at second base for the third out to limit the damage.
Tucker Jones did get on base thanks to a fielding error in the bottom of the third inning and later stole second base, but the Jackrabbits could not get him home as the game moved to the fourth inning.
The fourth inning was scoreless on both sides, with the only action being Jacksboro getting a hit with two outs to try and spark a two-out rally.
The fifth inning saw the Tigers get their first lead of the game. A runner got on base with a single and one out. The next batter laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second base. A passed ball and later a wild pitch during the same at-bat allowed the runner to first move to third base before coming home to score, putting Jacksboro up 2-1 before the batter struck out for out three.
Bowie answered back immediately. Connor Earp led off with a single. The Tigers tried to pick him off at first base, but an error allowed Earp to reach not just but third base. Two batters later, a passed ball allowed Earp to score, tying the game up at 2-2.
The sixth inning came and went with no change to the score. Jacksboro got two runners on base with a walk and a single, but Bowie’s defense held while its bats had no such luck getting anything going.
The seventh inning saw the Tigers take the lead. A leadoff walk followed by a sacrificed bunt put a runner on second base. The next batter grounded to the shortstop who tried to get the lead runner advancing to third base, but he was called safe and now there were runners at the corners.
The runner at first base later advanced to second due to defensive indifference during the next at-bat before a single to left field drove in the runner on third base to put the Tigers up 3-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Nocona track competes at district meet
The Nocona track teams competed at the 2A district track meet last week in Petrolia.
The boy’s team came away with the district title while the girl’s team finished second as a team.
The Indians had three first place finishes in individual events. Freddy Duran won both the 1600 and 800 meter races and Caden Gaston won the long jump.
Both also qualified for the area meet as well in other events by finishing fourth or better in them as well, with Duran finishing second in the 3200 meter race and Gaston finishing second in the triple jump, third in the high jump and second in the 100 meter race.
Other area qualifiers for the boy’s team included: Johnny Stone finishing second in the discus, Charlie Fuller finishing second in the 200 meters, Cooper Waldrip finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the pole vault, Andrew Perez finishing third in both the 3200 and 1600 meters and Kyle Waters finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles.
All three relay teams also advanced with the 4×200 and 4×400 relays finishing second and the 4×100 relay finishing third overall.
On the girl’s side, the team had four first place finishes. Graci Brown won both the 400 and 800 meters by comfortable margins. Megyn Meekins won the 200 meter race. Both were on the 4×400 relay team with Ava Johnson and Ayden Patton that ended the meet on a high note for the Lady Indians.
Other area qualifiers for the Nocona girl’s team include: Bayler Smith finishing second in the 3200 and the 1600 meter race while finishing third in the pole vault, Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put and fourth in the 100 meters, Jayce Rose finishing second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1600 meters, Ava Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Melissa Segura finishing fourth in the 400 meters and Brown finishing second in the long jump.
Both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays teams finished third overall as well.
The area meet is this week scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 13 at Graham.
To see results for all varsity athletes who finished in the top six in their event and scored points toward the team total, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Nocona golf sending three to regional tournament
The Nocona golf teams wrapped up a two-day district meet on Wednesday competing at the home course Indian Oaks Golf Course and three individuals qualified for the regional tournament.
Both boy’s and girl’s teams just missed out on qualifying as a team with third place finishes, as only the top two teams at district get to go to the regional tournament.
Individually from the boy’s team Casen Harris qualified and on the girl’s team Jessie Howard and Eleanor Tucker both qualified.
Harris led the Indians with a two-day total of 187.
On the girl’s team, Howard shot a two-day total of 235 and Tucker’s was 242.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won big at Era on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians broke scored 15 runs in the final two innings to win by run rule 19-3 after six innings.
Nocona won the first game against the Lady Hornets several weeks back by run rule as well 14-1 and the trend kept up on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians got out to a 2-0 lead, but Era came back to tie the score up by the end of the first inning 2-2.
Nocona added two more runs in the third inning while the Lady Hornets got one run back to make it 4-3.
In the fifth inning the Lady Indians extended their lead to 9-3 before scoring 10 more runs in the sixth to make the final score 19-3.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game at home against 2A Muenster on Friday night.
The Lady Hornets won 19-0 after three innings due to run rule against the young Lady Panthers.
It was not pretty as Muenster scored nine runs to open the game and added five in each the second and third innings.
Offensively Saint Jo saw Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick gets hits while Maxey Johnson and Ava Rossin drew walks.
