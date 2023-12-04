Bowie baseball wins against Jacksboro in extra innings.

The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team picked up a big win on Friday, ending in walk-off fashion against Jacksboro in extra innings.

Kynan DeMoss drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Jackrabbits the 4-3 win against the Tigers.

DeMoss got the start on the mound for Bowie.

He allowed no base runners the first two innings as his defense made the key routine plays to get outs. This allowed the Jackrabbits to get on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning.

With two outs, Carson Sanders drew a walk, followed by DeMoss to put two runners on base. Troy Kesey then came through with a single to centerfield which allowed Sanders to come in and score. Bowie led 1-0.

The teams exchanged a scoreless second inning with no base runners before the Tigers answered in the third inning.

A leadoff walk came back to bite the Jackrabbits. An error trying to pick off the runner at first base allowed him to reach second base. Two batters later, single into left field allowed the runner to score, tying the game up at 1-1.

A fielding error later in the inning at third base allowed two runners to get on base, but the next groundball was secured at second base for the third out to limit the damage.

Tucker Jones did get on base thanks to a fielding error in the bottom of the third inning and later stole second base, but the Jackrabbits could not get him home as the game moved to the fourth inning.

The fourth inning was scoreless on both sides, with the only action being Jacksboro getting a hit with two outs to try and spark a two-out rally.

The fifth inning saw the Tigers get their first lead of the game. A runner got on base with a single and one out. The next batter laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second base. A passed ball and later a wild pitch during the same at-bat allowed the runner to first move to third base before coming home to score, putting Jacksboro up 2-1 before the batter struck out for out three.

Bowie answered back immediately. Connor Earp led off with a single. The Tigers tried to pick him off at first base, but an error allowed Earp to reach not just but third base. Two batters later, a passed ball allowed Earp to score, tying the game up at 2-2.

The sixth inning came and went with no change to the score. Jacksboro got two runners on base with a walk and a single, but Bowie’s defense held while its bats had no such luck getting anything going.

The seventh inning saw the Tigers take the lead. A leadoff walk followed by a sacrificed bunt put a runner on second base. The next batter grounded to the shortstop who tried to get the lead runner advancing to third base, but he was called safe and now there were runners at the corners.

The runner at first base later advanced to second due to defensive indifference during the next at-bat before a single to left field drove in the runner on third base to put the Tigers up 3-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.