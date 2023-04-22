Bowie boy’s golf heading to state

The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s golf team is headed back to the state meet after for the second time in three years.

The Jackrabbits finished third behind two teams from Brock to qualify for the state tournament, finishing only two shots back from second place.

It was a warm, but windy two days at the Diamondback National Golf Club in Abilene where the boys competed.

The lowest scorer for Bowie was Cy Egenbacher whose 85 the first day was made up by him shooting 76 the second day for 161 total. Hunter Lea shot 85 and 82 for 167 total followed closely by Andrew Sandhoff who shot 81 and 87 for 168 total.

Zac Harris and Rayder Mann both shot the same 171 two-day score with Harris shooting 85, 86 and Mann shooting 83, 88.

The third place completes a year long redemption arc for four of the five players who were on last year’s team. Last year Bowie was sitting in third place after the first day at the regional tournament, but with everyone shooting a little worse the second day it was enough for the team to drop two places to finish fifth and not qualify for state.

Bowie girls

The Bowie Lady Rabbits competed at the regional tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird.

The young team finished 13th overall, but like almost every tournament their last round saw a big improvement.

Senior Rylie Vieth had the best two-day total shooting 104, 105 for 209 score. Fellow senior Neely Price shot the second best score for the team on the first day with 109, but had to compete at the area track meet the next day and missed the second round.

Freshman Miley Thompson and Reegen Ferguson finished with the same two-day total of 232. Ferguson shot 120, 112 and Thompson shot 110, 122. The third freshman Kendall Fallis shot 121, 116 for a total of 237.

Nocona

The Nocona golf program had three players compete at the regional tournament earlier this week at the Old Brickyard Golf Course in Ferris.

While none of three are moving on to the state tournament it was still a good showing for Nocona and a good ending for two of the players playing their final tournament.

Senior Casen Harris shot 92, 101 for a two-day total of 193. Fellow senior Jessie Howard shot 107, 104 for a two-day total of 211.

Eleanor Tucker shot 119, 121 for a two-day total of 240 and will be looking to build on that coming into next season.

1A athletes

The 1A programs had several players compete at the regional golf tournament this week at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.

The Saint Jo boy’s team competed and finished 10th.

Individually, Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy just missed out on qualifying for state with a fourth place finish and Bellevue’s Gavin Parr finished 11th.

The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who shot 94, 102 for a two-day total of 196.

Trevor Scott and Caleb Hennessey both shot 226 total with Scott shooting 116, 110 and Hennessey shooting 120, 106.

Logan Hoover (233) shot one stroke better than Julian Luna (234) with Hoover shooting 124, 109 and Luna 120, 114.

The team made a 23 shot improvement from the first to the second day which was true for the majority of the field.

Prairie Valley’s Priddy made a 15 shot improvement, shooting 110 and 95 for a 205 total. She was just six strokes away from third place which would have qualified her for the state meet.

Still, the sophomore has a couple more years to improve and try again.

Bellevue’s Parr also saw a big improvement on the second day shooting 115 the first day and 102 the second for a 217 total. That was good enough to place him 11th among the individual competitors.

