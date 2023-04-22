SPORTS
Bowie boy’s golf heading to state
The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s golf team is headed back to the state meet after for the second time in three years.
The Jackrabbits finished third behind two teams from Brock to qualify for the state tournament, finishing only two shots back from second place.
It was a warm, but windy two days at the Diamondback National Golf Club in Abilene where the boys competed.
The lowest scorer for Bowie was Cy Egenbacher whose 85 the first day was made up by him shooting 76 the second day for 161 total. Hunter Lea shot 85 and 82 for 167 total followed closely by Andrew Sandhoff who shot 81 and 87 for 168 total.
Zac Harris and Rayder Mann both shot the same 171 two-day score with Harris shooting 85, 86 and Mann shooting 83, 88.
The third place completes a year long redemption arc for four of the five players who were on last year’s team. Last year Bowie was sitting in third place after the first day at the regional tournament, but with everyone shooting a little worse the second day it was enough for the team to drop two places to finish fifth and not qualify for state.
Bowie girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits competed at the regional tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird.
The young team finished 13th overall, but like almost every tournament their last round saw a big improvement.
Senior Rylie Vieth had the best two-day total shooting 104, 105 for 209 score. Fellow senior Neely Price shot the second best score for the team on the first day with 109, but had to compete at the area track meet the next day and missed the second round.
Freshman Miley Thompson and Reegen Ferguson finished with the same two-day total of 232. Ferguson shot 120, 112 and Thompson shot 110, 122. The third freshman Kendall Fallis shot 121, 116 for a total of 237.
Nocona
The Nocona golf program had three players compete at the regional tournament earlier this week at the Old Brickyard Golf Course in Ferris.
While none of three are moving on to the state tournament it was still a good showing for Nocona and a good ending for two of the players playing their final tournament.
Senior Casen Harris shot 92, 101 for a two-day total of 193. Fellow senior Jessie Howard shot 107, 104 for a two-day total of 211.
Eleanor Tucker shot 119, 121 for a two-day total of 240 and will be looking to build on that coming into next season.
1A athletes
The 1A programs had several players compete at the regional golf tournament this week at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.
The Saint Jo boy’s team competed and finished 10th.
Individually, Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy just missed out on qualifying for state with a fourth place finish and Bellevue’s Gavin Parr finished 11th.
The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who shot 94, 102 for a two-day total of 196.
Trevor Scott and Caleb Hennessey both shot 226 total with Scott shooting 116, 110 and Hennessey shooting 120, 106.
Logan Hoover (233) shot one stroke better than Julian Luna (234) with Hoover shooting 124, 109 and Luna 120, 114.
The team made a 23 shot improvement from the first to the second day which was true for the majority of the field.
Prairie Valley’s Priddy made a 15 shot improvement, shooting 110 and 95 for a 205 total. She was just six strokes away from third place which would have qualified her for the state meet.
Still, the sophomore has a couple more years to improve and try again.
Bellevue’s Parr also saw a big improvement on the second day shooting 115 the first day and 102 the second for a 217 total. That was good enough to place him 11th among the individual competitors.
Bowie tracksters qualify members for area meet
The Bowie track teams competed at the district track meet last week at Iowa Park during the course of two days.
The Lady Rabbit team finished fifth overall while the Jackrabbit team finished seventh overall.
Only athletes who finished in the top four in their events qualified to move on to this week’s area meet and Bowie had several.
The first day consisted of field events and running qualifiers. The highlights included Neely Price finishing second in the girl’s high jump.
Other field event qualifiers came from the boy’s team as Case Curry finished third in the pole vault and Tucker Jones finished fourth in the long jump.
The only running finals on the first day were in the 3200 meter race, which Nathan Rodgers qualified for area by finishing in fourth place.
Later in the week the running finals took place for the rest of the races. Jones picked up the only first place for Bowie in the 110 meter hurdles.
He also qualified for area in the 300 meter hurdles finishing in second place.
Other qualifiers included: Laisha Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Braden Rhyne finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles, Harlei Hudson finishing fourth in the 100 meters and Tyler Malone finishing fourth in the 800 meters.
In the relay races, the girl’s teams finished third in both the 4×200 and 4×400 relay while also finishing fourth in the 4×100 relay to qualify all three teams.
The boy’s team had its 4×200 relay finish fourth place to qualify as well.
The area meet is scheduled for one day on April 20 at Jacksboro.
County tennis players advancing to state
Montague County had seven individuals compete last week in the 1A region III tennis tournament.
In the end, four individuals are heading to the state tournament.
From Gold-Burg, the girl’s doubles team made up of twin sisters Sadie and Shadie Whitaker won all of their matches to claim the regional title.
The seniors will both be making a return appearance.
The pair beat a familiar foe in title match playing against the Saint Jo team of Kyler Dunn and Taylor Patrick. The teams had played previously during the district tournament and even before that in local tournaments. It will be both Dunn’s and Patrick’s first time at the state tournament.
Nocona track sending athletes to regional meet
The Nocona track teams competed at the area track meet on Thursday in Graham and had several athletes qualify for the regional meet.
The Lady Indians finished in fourth place as a team while the Indians team finished in seventh place.
Graci Brown not only qualified in her three individual events, but finished first in the 400 meters, 800 meters and the long jump.
Still on the girl’s team, Bayler Smith qualified for regionals in two events, finishing second in the 3200 meters and third in the 1600 meters.
The only other girl to qualify individually was Ava Johnson who finished second only to Brown in the 400 meters.
