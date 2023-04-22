Bowie City Council meets Monday

The Bowie City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on April 24 in the council chambers.

In new business, there will be appointments to the Bowie Community Development Board, a request from public works to use $38,000 from the infrastructure fund to replace water lines and a fire hydrant on Fannie, Virgil and Clay Streets, and a report on the Nelson and Lamb Street repairs.

The city manager’s report will give information on the Old Bowie Lake dam.