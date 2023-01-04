Bowie City Council reviews infrastructure

By BARBARA GREEN

Infrastructure projects were the dominant topics at this week’s Bowie City Council meeting including status reports on the engineering work for Nelson and Lamb Street repairs, the sewer line replacement project and the installation of a new water line to provide fire service for a new business.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said he and city staffers met with Mike Tibbets of Hayter Engineering on March 15 to discuss plans for the Nelson and Lamb Street bridges and related repairs.

After a recent meeting with city staff, a few changes were made to the plans. Tibbets said designs were more than 50% complete and as soon as they are done they will come to the council for review and bidding. A portion of Nelson Street at Kiwanis Park was closed on Aug. 21 after a section on the north side of the road failed. It is just a portion of an area along Nelson, Lamb and Rock that has experienced ongoing drainage problems for many years.

City officials did significant work in the Kiwanis Park area and Lamb to slow the flow of water, but major work is needed to replace the culverts that go under the streets, replace nearby drop boxes and other improvements downstream.

