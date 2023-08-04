Bowie City Council to receive outside audit

Spring has sprung and it’s time for The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest, so submit your nomination by the April 21 deadline.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A photo also will be published in the Bowie News of the winner placing the sign in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June, the prime growing months.

Deadline for nominations is April 21. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee. Throughout the contest, the winner will be featured in the last edition of each month of the contest.

Nominations will be accepted each month and you can submit the same name more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be con

sidered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.

Experienced gardeners have volunteered their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.

This contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the fanciest or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all Bowie residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria for judging will include ongoing maintenance of the yard and landscaping. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.

Landscaping also will be considered, but are encouraged to include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs, vines or hardscape, as well as decorative structures like a gazebo or benches.