Bowie Council reviews grant applications, park board appointees

The Bowie City Council reviewed grant applications and park board appointees in its April 10 meeting.

A resolution was approved to submit an application for a Texas Community Development Block Grant for the Downtown Revitalization program fund. City Manager Bert Cunningham said they missed it two years ago and last year the Nortex Regional Planning Commission quit assisting cities with grant writing and it did not go through.

This year the city is using Public Management for many of its grant applications and the CM said they hope to get through this year. The application seeks $500,000 in grant funds for sidewalks, handicap accessibility ramps and access, handrails, curb and gutter, brick and driveway repair, lighting and electrical improvements and associated items in the area of Smythe and Montague Streets.

TOP PHOTO – Bowie Police Chief Guy Green showed the city council the four new ballistic shields the department purchased with a state grant. One shield will be located at each of the four Bowie school campuses in the school resource officer’s office. (Photo by Barbara Green)