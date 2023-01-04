COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Easter Egg Hunt April 8
Lighthouse Assembly Church will once again host the community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on April 8 at the Bowie soccer fields.
Children will hunt by age group and please bring a basket. There will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, plus prizes, eggs, candy and fun.
Jim Bowie Car Show welcomes 154 entries
The 2023 Jim Bowie Car Show Best of Show award went to James Wiesman of Wichita Falls with his 1932 Ford.
Despite a slight chill on the first Saturday in Spring, there were 154 entries from across North Texas filling the Bowie Community Center parking lot on March 25.
See all the special award winners in your weekend Bowie News. (Best of Show Photo by Cindy Roller. Cover photo Barbara Green)
Dancing to the Stars raises $54,498 for NCTC Foundation, Bowie Rotary
Dancing to the Stars returned to the stage Saturday night with seven couples vying for the mirror ball trophy and raising funds for scholarships and charitable projects.
More than 300 people attended the dinner and evening dancing competition. The audience was pumped up and vocal as the dancers took to the stage showing off hip hop, cha cha and the waltz.
This event was last presented in 2019 and stopped due to the pandemic. It first began in 2014 as a fundraiser for the North Central Texas College Bowie Foundation for scholarships for students and Bowie Rotary and its charitable projects. A total of $54,498 was raised.
Joseph Delgado and his wife Shayla won the trophy. Votes are cast by donating money in the name of each dancer and the couple also raises money. Their high energetic “Tootsie Roll” dance opened the show. Each couple had a two-minute routine.
Erick Steinkopff and Christie Craddock received the People’s Choice Award. Their catchy diner-themed cha-cha routine to “Made You Look” drew loud cheers as it ended the show.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Register to vote by April 6 for the May 6 ballot
Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by April 6 to cast a ballot in the May 6 local elections.
In Montague County only the Nocona Independent School District will have an election.
Early voting begins on April 24 and runs through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections – there is still time. Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by April 6 so you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Secretary Nelson said.
If you’re already registered but need to update your address, you can do it all online.
“All eligible Texas voters should exercise their most sacred right by getting involved at the local level and casting a ballot in the upcoming May election, and that starts with getting registered,” he concluded.
