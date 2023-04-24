NEWS
Bowie firefighters battle house fire
HOUSE FIRE – City of Bowie firefighters and Bowie Rural Fire Department responded to this house fire at 103 S. Mill shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. It appears one side of the duplex caught fire in the back of the house. There were no additional details available at this time as firefighters remain on the scene. Mill Street is closed from Wise to Decatur, please watch for emergency personnel. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie City Council meets Monday
The Bowie City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on April 24 in the council chambers.
In new business, there will be appointments to the Bowie Community Development Board, a request from public works to use $38,000 from the infrastructure fund to replace water lines and a fire hydrant on Fannie, Virgil and Clay Streets, and a report on the Nelson and Lamb Street repairs.
The city manager’s report will give information on the Old Bowie Lake dam.
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
A welfare check Thursday revealed what appears to be a murder-suicide of a married couple in the Silver Lakes area Thursday.
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said his office received a call for a welfare check at 8:34 a.m. on April 20. When the deputy arrived at 101 Pheasant Run Court he found two deceased persons, a male and a female.
“Other officers responded to the location and started processing the scene,” said the sheriff. “Family members also arrived on the scene and reported there had been some problems that had recently escalated for the couple. Right now, it appears to be a murder/suicide, but it remains under investigation.”
Deceased are Pamela Tingwald, 59 and James Tingwald, 58.
See the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
97th judge’s applicants grows to 5
The number of applicants for the job of 97th District Judge has grown to five as two more attorneys from within the three-county district applied.
Patricia “Trish” Coleman Byars, Archer County, and Seth C. Slagle, Henrietta, have been confirmed as applicants by the appointment’s division of the Governor’s Office, which is handling the process to fill the post. They join Brand Earp, Paige Williams and Katie Woods Boggeman who also have applied
Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.
