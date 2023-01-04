Bowie golf teams advancing to regionals

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie golf program is sending both teams to the regional tournament for the third straight year after competing in the district tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett.

The boy’s team won its fourth straight district title while the Lady Rabbits finished second to advance.

The weather was not perfect, with chilly overcast weather marking morning sessions along with winds that were at their worst on the second day of competition.

The Jackrabbits continued their streak of not just winning district, but dominating as second place Iowa Park was 32 shots behind them.

The Lady Rabbits were led by Neely Price who shot 103-111 for a total of 214 as she finished in fifth place individually.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.