Bowie Jackrabbits defeat City View

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie Jackrabbits won against City View at home on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits won by run rule 10-0 in the sixth inning as they took it to the Mustangs.

Bowie was coming off a tough loss against Holliday and would be going into a small break after Tuesday’s game. Needing a bit of a pick-me-up, the Jackrabbits relished feasting on a City View team that has struggled the last several seasons.

Edmond DeLeon got his third district start on the mound and started out dominant striking out the side.

Bowie got on the board fast as leadoff batter Brody Armstrong was hit by a pitch, stole second base and then was driven in by a single from Tucker Jones.

