SPORTS
Bowie Jackrabbits defeat City View
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Jackrabbits won against City View at home on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won by run rule 10-0 in the sixth inning as they took it to the Mustangs.
Bowie was coming off a tough loss against Holliday and would be going into a small break after Tuesday’s game. Needing a bit of a pick-me-up, the Jackrabbits relished feasting on a City View team that has struggled the last several seasons.
Edmond DeLeon got his third district start on the mound and started out dominant striking out the side.
Bowie got on the board fast as leadoff batter Brody Armstrong was hit by a pitch, stole second base and then was driven in by a single from Tucker Jones.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
1974 Champion Jackrabbits remember their late coach Gayno Shelton
The 1974 Bowie boy’s basketball team that won the program’s fifth state title attended Coach Gayno Shelton’s memorial service on March 25. The team enjoyed remembering their late coach. From left to right: (Back) Keith Airington, Lee Ray Massey, Darwin McKinley, Tommy Cannon, Rick Belz, David Prater, (Front) Bobby Brashear, Bill Scaling and Kent Roland. Tom Scaling was there but left to attend a niece’s wedding. (Courtesy photo)
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose close game at City View
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a close game against City View at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs won 6-4 against a Lady Rabbits’ team that was desperate to try and get their second district win.
The game did not start well for Bowie. The leadoff batter for City View hit a fly ball into right field that resulted in an error that put the lead runner on third base. Two batters later the Lady Mustangs drove her in on a groundout to take a 1-0 lead.
A triple followed, but Bowie prevented any more runs as pitcher Kaylie Kinney induced a groundout at first base.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
