NEWS
Bowie Police investigate series of four vehicle burglaries
Bowie Police are investigating a series of four auto burglaries that occurred during the nighttime hours of March 27.
Sgt. Scott Parker said all of the burglaries were reported the morning of March 28 when the owners discovered the autos had been rummaged through or something was missing.
The incidents were reported by Michael and Melissa McMillian, 710 Lee Street, and Jacquelyn McLean, Natalie Walker and Mindy Gresham, all residents at The Grove at Brushy Creek at 1101 Eldorado and Patterson.
Parker said it appears all of the vehicles were unlocked and there was no damage to any of them. Items taken included a wallet, a small amount of cash, medication and some credit and debit cards.
“The common factor between them is the suspect used an online cash app to try and get money sent to him, which has helped us identify a 16-year-old male as a possible suspect,” explained Parker.
Residents are encouraged by police to keep their vehicles locked at their homes and businesses, as well as their homes when they are away from them.
Drivers also should not leave valuable items or documents in the vehicle. Parker said summertime is coming up and it is high season for vehicle burglaries, which should prompt additional vigilance by residents.
The police are still seeking the suspect as the investigation continues.
NEWS
Bowie attorney receives highest award from CPS Law section of State Bar
Versel Rush, a Bowie attorney who practices law for Child Protective Services, received the highest award presented by the Child Protection Law Section of the Texas State Bar during ceremonies on March 23.
Rush accepted the Rutland Excellence in Advocacy Award named after Fairy Rutland, who started the State Bar of Texas Child Abuse & Neglect Committee which existed for about three decades before the State Bar approved the formation of the Child Protection Law Section.
Sandra Hachem, chair of the Child Protection Law Section said the award honors a lawyer who demonstrates distinguished legal service in the area of child protection law. This award is selected from nominations made by the Bar.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Indictment left out of list from DA’s office, Bowie News story
The Bowie News has been informed one indictment was not included in the March 18 edition story on grand jury cases.
The story was written based on a list of cases sent over by the 97th District Attorney’s staff and each case from that list was in the story. District Attorney Casey Hall said it was an oversight one was left off.
“There is a special prosecutor on the case so it is not stored in our system, which generates the list. It was a simple mistake. My front office staff are not involved in case presentation anyway, and on special prosecutor cases, we are not involved at all. So, I am sure you can understand the oversight,” stated the DA in a March 24 email in response to the question from the News staff.
The indictment from the March 13 session which was not included was for Louis Randel Nobile, 69, Nocona, indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts, second-degree felony. The indictment states in two separate July 2021 instances there was alleged contact with a female under the age of 17. Bond was $50,000.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The Bowie News apologizes for this error as we strive to always present all the news in a correct manner.
NEWS
Montague County receives clean fiscal 2021-22 audit
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County received a clean audit for fiscal 2021-22 and moved forward with a major computer system project, both of which were approved during Monday’s meeting.
Michael Edgin, Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, presented the 81-page audit report, plus the single federal grant audit. Commissioner Roy Darden was absent.
County officials received a “clean opinion,” with no deficiencies or errors in general accounting rules. Some of the financial highlights were as follows:
• The county’s assets exceeded its liabilities at Sept. 30, 2022 by $33,106,076 (net position). Of that amount, only $13,607,980 may be used to meet the county’s obligations.
• During the year the county’s total net position increased by $19,46,470. The county’s expenses of $16,792,987 were less than program revenues of $7,020,125 and general revenues of $11,719,332.
• The total cost of programs increased $561,699 or 3% from the prior year.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case