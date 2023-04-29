Bowie Walmart to get big remodel

Bowie firefighters battled a house fire Monday afternoon that caused heavy damage burning the back porch of a duplex at 103 S. Mill.

The fire call came in at 1:40 p.m. on April 24 for a frame duplex located next to the railroad overpass on Mill Street. Fire Chief Doug Page said no one was home at the time of the fire.

When firefighters arrived they found the enclosed back porch of the duplex fully involved. There also was heavy smoke.

Utilizing Class A foam and water they were able to extinguish the fire in a short time and stop it from spreading to the rest of the building. Page said the two kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms were not damaged by the fire.

Firefighters go into this duplex fire at 103 S. Mill Monday.