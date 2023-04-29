NEWS
Bowie Walmart to get big remodel
The Bowie Walmart has received a building permit to conduct an $880,000 remodeling project at the store located at 1341 East U.S. Highway 287 North.
Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the permit for remodeling was approved last week, but he is uncertain when the work may begin.
According to the permit, the work includes: Exterior surfaces and interior walls; clean, prep and paint photo lab; relocate/install the garden center; paint restrooms; remodel break room; remodel/install new fixtures in the training room; remodel customer service; refurbish flooring in grocery; remodel entry vestibule; clean and paint online pickup; implement pickup 2.0 and remodel existing pickup area; pharmacy remodel revising customer check-out area.
NEWS
Mistaking gas pedal for brake sends car into PO
Bowie Police responded to this accident at the downtown post office at 9:14 a.m. April 26. Joanne Little, 78, Bowie, was driving a Buick Encore and as she was parking at the post office, she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake causing the vehicle to jump the curb and run into the steps. Police said the driver received a minor nose injury. EMTs were on the scene as the driver was brought into the post office after the incident. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
BISD trustees call meeting for intermediate principal vacancy
The Bowie School Board will consider filling a pending vacancy in the Bowie Intermediate School Principal position, following the recent resignation of Sara Cravens.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said she submitted the resignation a few weeks ago. Cravens has been with the district for two years.
The agenda states the board will meet at 7:15 a.m. on May 1 for a closed session on personnel considerations, intermediate school principal. Any action would take place back in open session.
NEWS
Fire burns back porch of duplex
Bowie firefighters battled a house fire Monday afternoon that caused heavy damage burning the back porch of a duplex at 103 S. Mill.
The fire call came in at 1:40 p.m. on April 24 for a frame duplex located next to the railroad overpass on Mill Street. Fire Chief Doug Page said no one was home at the time of the fire.
When firefighters arrived they found the enclosed back porch of the duplex fully involved. There also was heavy smoke.
Utilizing Class A foam and water they were able to extinguish the fire in a short time and stop it from spreading to the rest of the building. Page said the two kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms were not damaged by the fire.
Read the rest of the story in the mid-week Bowie News.
