Bowie welcomes its first commercial film production featuring Lexus cars

Just six short months after being designated “Film Friendly” by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission, Bowie saw its first film production on local roadways this week.

Pub Creative based out of Los Angeles, CA, rolled into town on April 3, to finalize the details for filming. This production will be a film used for Lexus on its website.

Around town this week there were several Lexus vehicles being followed and filmed as they drove down local streets. With law enforcement blocking the streets and lanes of traffic, there were lots of questions in this small town.

Read the full story about this film production in Bowie this week in your weekend Bowie News.

PUB Creative crew took to Highway 287 in Bowie near the Bowie Business Park to film the innovative features of the newest Lexus. They worked closely with DPS and TxDOT to ensure the safety of all involed. (Photo by Cindy Roller)