NEWS
Bowie welcomes its first commercial film production featuring Lexus cars
Just six short months after being designated “Film Friendly” by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission, Bowie saw its first film production on local roadways this week.
Pub Creative based out of Los Angeles, CA, rolled into town on April 3, to finalize the details for filming. This production will be a film used for Lexus on its website.
Around town this week there were several Lexus vehicles being followed and filmed as they drove down local streets. With law enforcement blocking the streets and lanes of traffic, there were lots of questions in this small town.
Read the full story about this film production in Bowie this week in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Commissioners to meet on Monday
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on April 10.
Two appointments open the agenda. The Montague County Child Welfare Board asks to appoint Ana Alicia Payne as a new member and the court will consider reappointing Tracy Mesler to the board of directors for the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District for a new four-year term.
Advance funding agreements for bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects with the Texas Department of Transportation for projects on County Road 104, County Road 272 and East Belknap Creek, will be presented.
Precinct one will seek to schedule a hearing to name a private road 3.2 miles off Farm-to-Market Road 455 to Hunter’s Road.
All precincts will seek sealed bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil.
NEWS
Bowie City Council to receive outside audit
Bowie City Councilors will receive the 2021-22 outside audit when they meet at 6 p.m. April 10.
Staff from Mathis, West and Huffines will make the audit presentation.
The council also will consider two other financial topics. A resolution approving the City of Bowie investment policy and approving a threshold amount for capital expenditures/fixed assets.
Other new business items include a resolution authorizing submission of the Texas Community Development Block Grant program for the Downtown Revitalization Program fund; reappointing Janet Monkres to the parks board and a presentation from Police Chief Guy Green on ballistic shields purchased through a grant.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his report focusing on an Energy Efficiency Community Block Grant and a report on Nexco related to analyzing streets.
NEWS
3 area attorneys apply to fill retiring District Judge’s position
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The appointments division of the Texas Governor’s office reports there are three applicants seeking to fill the unexpired term of 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey when he retires effective May 31.
Responding to a public information request for the names, the coordinator said as of March 27 there were three applicants: Henrietta attorney Katie A. Woods, Boggeman, Bowie attorney Brandon Earp and former district attorney Paige Williams.
The Bowie News has been unable to obtain an application deadline date from that office, although Judge McGaughey previously said he thought it was April 15.
McGaughey’s successor will be chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott and that person will serve out the remainder of the term which runs through the end of 2024. Candidates would have to participate in the March 2024 party primary for a chance to run on the November ballot.
Read the full story in your mid-week Bowie News.
