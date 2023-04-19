EDIBLES
Break out brunch favorites for spring celebrations
(Family Features) Deck your kitchen, dining room or patio with bright decor and fun, festive springtime frills – brunch season is here. Whether your weekend morning meal is shared with that special someone or friends, family and neighbors, warm, sunny days can bring out the best of brunch.
Impress your loved one with these Mini Banana Rice Pancakes for two, a healthy and satisfying meal made with Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. This recipe allows for more moments together at the table because the whole-grain combination is ready in just 1 minute and prep time is minimal.
Pairing the crunchiness of red quinoa with the chewy texture of brown rice, these cups earned a spot on the “Men’s Health” Best Foods for Men Awards in 2022. Plus, packed in single-serve portions, you can eat the grains right out of the BPA-free cup for a simple lunch or snack that provides a good source of fiber with 55 grams of whole grains in each serving.
If you need a dish that feeds a crowd, put this Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast on the menu. Ready in 35 minutes, it can satisfy brunch cravings for a group of up to 12 as a main course that easily pairs with other morning favorites.
As an ideal complement to the eggs, bacon and cheese, Minute Rice & Quinoa can make this family-style recipe a breeze. In just 10 minutes, the tasty blend of brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa cooks up light and fluffy for a slightly chewy, nutty flavor. It’s also a dependable replacement for oatmeal in other breakfast dishes so you can complete your mission to make meals quick and enjoyable. Not to mention, the bag is BPA-free and recyclable via store drop-off in most communities, while the carton is recyclable curbside.
Find more brunch inspiration for spring celebrations at MinuteRice.com.
Mini Banana Rice Pancakes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1 cup Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 bananas, divided
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, divided
- 4 teaspoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Heat rice and quinoa according to package directions.
- In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In medium bowl, whisk milk and lemon juice. Let stand 5 minutes.
- Mash 1/2 banana. Transfer to milk mixture. Add egg and 1 teaspoon maple syrup; stir to combine. Stir in melted butter.
- Pour milk mixture over flour mixture. Whisk just until combined; do not overmix. Fold in rice and quinoa. Let batter rest 10-15 minutes.
- Preheat large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brush with 1 teaspoon oil. Once skillet is hot, reduce heat to medium-low. In batches, adding oil as necessary, scoop 1 tablespoon batter per pancake into skillet and cook 3-4 minutes, or until bubbles start to form. Flip and cook 1-2 minutes until golden on bottom.
- Slice remaining half and full bananas. Serve pancakes with remaining maple syrup, banana slices and cinnamon.
Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 12
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 bags Minute Rice & Quinoa
- 9 eggs, lightly beaten
- 5 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Coat 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Prepare rice and quinoa according to package directions.
- In medium bowl, combine rice and quinoa, eggs, bacon, cheese, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Divide batter between prepared cups and bake 18-20 minutes, or until eggs are just set.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
EDIBLES
Cooking clean: A reliable energy source can help create nutritious meals
(Family Features) With many people focused on achieving a cleaner and healthier lifestyle, taking actionable steps such as recycling, using less hot water and eating nutritious foods can help lower your carbon footprint. Another step for a clean lifestyle: cooking with an environmentally friendly, clean energy source like propane.
Propane is already powering more than 12 million homes with reliable energy people can count on. Plus, gas-powered cooktops are preferred by 96% of professional chefs, including nutritionist and chef Dean Sheremet of “My Kitchen Rules,” who partnered with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to educate homeowners on the benefits of cooking with gas.
“There is a lot of misinformation about cooking with gas in the news,” Sheremet said. “It’s important to remember, the act of cooking itself impacts indoor air quality, regardless of the energy that powers the stove. Having a qualified technician install and perform regular service for the stove, maintaining proper ventilation using a hood or opening doors or windows and following common sense safety measures can ensure the safe use of any stove.”
Because ventilation when cooking is key, it’s important to note that cooking with propane results in lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than electric cooking, on average. That’s because more than 60% of electricity production comes from natural gas or coal generation plants, which release more CO2 emissions as part of the generation process.
Beyond the environmental benefits, propane-powered cooking appliances provide convenience, modern design and performance in kitchens, allowing home chefs to prepare healthy meals for their families in a short amount of time. Sheremet values the efficiency of a propane cooktop when creating nutritious meals like Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde and Spaghetti and Clams, which can be whipped up in minutes using a clean energy source.
“Chefs, and parents like me, prefer gas for a variety of reasons,” Sheremet said. “My son, Atlas, is often in the kitchen when I’m cooking, and we know sometimes kids don’t listen when we tell them to not touch a pan or the stove. Propane cooktops allow for greater control of heat levels and their instant flame turnoff capabilities help them cool faster than traditional electric stoves, which can remain dangerously hot for a period after they have been turned off.”
Learn more about cooking with propane and find recipes from Sheremet at Propane.com/ChefDean.
Do’s and Don’ts of Cooking with Gas
Cooking with a reliable and environmentally clean energy source like propane can take your home chef skills to the next level. However, there are steps to take to ensure safety while maximizing the benefits of cooking with your gas range.
Do:
- Follow the manufacturer’s installation and operating instructions.
- Keep pot handles turned inward to protect against accidents like knocking the pot off the stove or little ones reaching for the handles.
- Keep the range surface clean.
- Keep flammable materials away from burner flames.
Don’t:
- Do not cover the oven bottom with foil as it can restrict air circulation.
- Never use gas ranges for space heating.
- Do not allow children to turn burner control knobs.
Do not leave food unattended on the cooktop.
Spaghetti and Clams
Recipe courtesy of chef Dean Sheremet on behalf of PERC
- Salt
- 8-12 littleneck or other small clams in shell, scrubbed
- 1/4 pound spaghetti noodles
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2-1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 dried red chile pepper
- 1/3 cup vermouth or white wine
- 1-2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
- Bring large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Soak clams in cold water.
- Add spaghetti to boiling water and cook until slightly underdone. In large saucepan over medium-low heat, add olive oil, garlic and chile pepper. Saute gently, reducing heat, if necessary, so garlic does not brown.
- Add vermouth and clams; cover. Clams should open in about 2 minutes. Add hot drained pasta, cover and shake pot gently. Simmer 1-2 minutes until spaghetti is cooked to taste.
- Discard unopened clams. Add half the parsley and shake pan to distribute evenly. Transfer to plate or bowl and sprinkle with remaining parsley.
Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde
Recipe courtesy of chef Dean Sheremet on behalf of PERC
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 thinly sliced scallions
- 3 tablespoons capers, drained and roughly chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided
- 1/4 cup pistachios
- 1 romaine heart
- 1 radicchio
- 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
- Whisk olive oil, vinegar, scallions, capers, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour about 1/3 of dressing (about 1/3cup) over steak and turn to coat.
- Add parsley and 1 tablespoon mint to reserved dressing; stir and set aside until ready to use. Cover and refrigerate steak 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours.
- In small saute pan over medium heat, toast pistachios, tossing often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Set aside.
- Set grill to medium-high heat or heat grill pan on stovetop over medium-high heat. Grill steak about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate and rest 10 minutes.
- Cut romaine hearts lengthwise into quarters. Arrange romaine and radicchio in layers on large platter, leaving room on one side for steak. Sprinkle with goat cheese, pistachios and remaining mint.
- Slice steak into 3-inch pieces then slice against grain to cut steak into wide strips. Add sliced steak to platter. Drizzle reserved dressing on romaine and steak.
EDIBLES
A spring spread any bunny can create
With this sweet, colorful table arrangement, your whole family can get into the spring spirit. From festive utensils, a bright centerpiece and cute snacks, your spring setup can be fresh and fabulous.
It’s simple to put together and easy on the budget. Pair it with appetizers or even a main dish for a full spring party spread that’s sure to impress.
Find more springtime recipes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to create this Spring Table Spread!
Chick Cheese Balls
Recipe adapted from Hallmark.com
Yield: 10 chicks
- 1 package cream cheese
- 1/4 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 lemon, juice only
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
- crackers
- carrots
- whole black peppercorns
- Using mixer, combine cream cheese, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate mixture 1 hour.
- Using fingers, form about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture at a time into balls. Refrigerate 30 minutes on small baking sheet.
- Before serving, roll each ball into shredded cheddar cheese to cover. Place each ball on round cracker.
- Cut small triangles from carrots for beaks and feet. Press carrots onto cheese balls. Add peppercorns for eyes.
Carrot Utensils
- Orange napkins
- green plastic silverware
- green ribbon
- Lay napkins flat on table. Place one of each utensil in napkin facing top corner. Wrap napkin around utensils. Tie ribbon around middle of napkin. Place in bowl or basket on table.
Spring Table Centerpiece
Recipe adapted from Craftmorning.com
- Jelly beans
- chocolate coated candy eggs
- marshmallow chicks
- fresh or fake flowers
- plastic or dyed eggs (optional)
- Place medium bowl inside large dish. Pour jelly beans and chocolate coated candy eggs around bowl.
- Add marshmallow chicks around dish on top of candies. Arrange fresh or fake flowers in center. Set on table as centerpiece. Place eggs around dish, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Add sweetness to a special family meal
(Family Features) Many families crave those memorable moments together at the dinner table, and in spite of frenetic schedules and seemingly never-ending to-do lists, there are easy ways to make those meals a reality. Take the challenge out of bringing everyone together with a simple yet special recipe made for sharing.
This flavorful French Onion Baked Chicken can become a family favorite and weekly menu staple, and with 6-8 servings, it’s perfect for seconds or saving to reheat for weekday lunches. Sweet, jammy, caramelized onions are placed atop juicy chicken breasts and baked to tender deliciousness for an aroma that brings loved ones running to grab a plate.
Starring TX1015 Sweet Onions, this tasty meal relies on their mild sweetness, appetizing caramelization and versatility without the bite compared to other onion varieties. Available from early-spring through mid-summer, the varying climates of Texas allow for a range of growing seasons: March-June in deep south areas and May-July in the south-central region.
Take advantage of your opportunity to add sweet flavor to family meals this year by finding more recipe ideas at tx1015.com.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
French Onion Baked Chicken
Recipe courtesy of South Texas Onions
Servings: 6-8
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Caramelized Onions:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 medium sweet onions, sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
- 2/3 cup beef broth
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella, gruyere or fontina cheese
- Preheat oven to 400 F. In large pan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Sear chicken breasts 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan.
- To make caramelized onions: In separate pan over medium-high heat, heat butter and olive oil. Once butter is melted and bubbling, add onions. Let sit 5 minutes.
- Turn heat to low and cover onions. Cook 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
- Stir in salt, fresh thyme and garlic; cover onions. Cook 10 minutes.
- Stir in balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, beef broth and Dijon mustard. Cover and cook 10-15 minutes, or until onions are brown and jammy. Stir onions every 10 minutes.
- Place chicken breasts in greased baking dish. Top with onions then cheese. Place any additional onions in bottom of dish.
- Bake 30-35 minutes, or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 F.
SOURCE:
South Texas Onions
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 week ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie Police investigate series of four vehicle burglaries