COUNTY LIFE
Camera to canvas: 50 years in the visual arts celebrated by Nocona couple
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Larry and Donna Lemons will mark 50 years in the visual arts with a special celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15 at their gallery in Nocona at 300 Clay.
One of the highlights of the day will be the unveiling of a coffee table book, “A Brush With Faith.” It reflects on a career of “picture taking” and the path he and the love of his life, Donna Rose took, as they built their lives together, with faith often directing those decisions.
Larry’s art career began when he picked up a camera during his second semester at Cooke County Junior College after high school graduation.
Through that lens, he and Donna would create a successful photography studio working for 27 years before he picked up a paintbrush to spark a new avenue of creativity for himself that included writing books and teaching art.
Larry, now 70 and Donna, 68, were high school sweethearts. He and his future wife lived only three streets away from each other when his family moved to Nocona when he was a fourth grader. He graduated two years ahead of her and they were engaged.
He worked at The Nocona News doing everything from deliveries to addressing papers. It was during his second semester at Cooke County Junior College a friend, Gene Brown, talked him into taking a basic photography course.
“I told him I had no interest in this and didn’t know anything about it, but it still sounded intriguing. I didn’t want to go in with no information so I bought a few photography magazines and read through them looking at the pretty pictures. I read about F-stops, focal planes and shutter speeds.
“At first I thought it sounded too complicated, but I also really liked the pictures. I ordered a Minolta camera from a New York camera shop. When I started messing with it the stuff I read began to make sense,” recalls Larry.
As the class progressed and he learned how the camera worked, Larry loved it. Taking black and white photos, then seeing them come to life after processing them in the dark room was fascinating for a young man searching for his future.
COUNTY LIFE
Consider a workshop on finding the right plant
Have you ever wondered what plants work best in your flower bed? Best shade plants? How about hot summer plants? Best tomato to choose for planting?
Come take a tour at Whitecotton’s Greenhouse 13052 TX-59 N, Montague, at 5:30 p.m. on April 19. Helen will give guests in-depth information we all need to make our plants successful. Whitecotton’s provides North Texas with lots of options from flowering plants to vegetable transplants.
If you plan to attend call or email the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Montague at 940-894-2831 or at j-hansard@tamu.edu.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Easter Egg hunt welcomes big crowd
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails readies membership meeting
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host its annual membership meeting at 6 p.m. on May 9 at the M.F. Ball Agricultural Center (The Barn) behind the museum in Nocona.
Art Conservator Victoria Lupia will give a short talk on her restoration work on Dell Motley’s “Ten Commandments.” All museum members will have a chance to view the restoration in progress.
Annual membership dues are payable at this meeting or if you are not a member consider joining at this meeting.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie Police investigate series of four vehicle burglaries
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’