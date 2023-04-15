NEWS
City of Bowie receives a ‘clean’ audit
By BARBARA GREEN
The City of Bowie received an unqualified outside audit for fiscal 2021-22 and accepted the report at this week’s meeting.
Councilors heard from Valerie Halverson of Mathis, West and Huffines who made the audit presentation. She thanked the city staff for its work and cooperation, noting there was one new accounting standard that had to be incorporated this year for leases.
With this standard leases are considered and booked as an asset and liability. Halverson said in that first year it is often hard to get into the new rules. The city’s primary leases are with Enterprise for its approximately 30 fleet vehicles. The capital assets and lease liabilities were increased by $408,513 and $186,908.
Here are some of the financial highlights:
• The assets of the city exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $31,455,659 (net position). Of this amount, $10,274,974 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the city’s obligations.
• During the year the city’s total net position increased by $1,504,469.
• The governmental funds reported a fund balance of $3,095,390, which is an increase of $330,020 from the prior year. Of this amount, $2,092,710 is available for spending at the government’s discretion and $706,803 is restricted for specific purposes. The remaining $295,877 is assigned by the city council for infrastructure purposes.
NEWS
Bowie Council reviews grant applications, park board appointees
The Bowie City Council reviewed grant applications and park board appointees in its April 10 meeting.
A resolution was approved to submit an application for a Texas Community Development Block Grant for the Downtown Revitalization program fund. City Manager Bert Cunningham said they missed it two years ago and last year the Nortex Regional Planning Commission quit assisting cities with grant writing and it did not go through.
This year the city is using Public Management for many of its grant applications and the CM said they hope to get through this year. The application seeks $500,000 in grant funds for sidewalks, handicap accessibility ramps and access, handrails, curb and gutter, brick and driveway repair, lighting and electrical improvements and associated items in the area of Smythe and Montague Streets.
TOP PHOTO – Bowie Police Chief Guy Green showed the city council the four new ballistic shields the department purchased with a state grant. One shield will be located at each of the four Bowie school campuses in the school resource officer’s office. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Grand jury returns 13 cases
Five people were indicted during the April 10 session of the Montague County Grand Jury.
The 97th District Attorney’s staff reported the following cases were indicted. Another eight indictments were sealed awaiting the arrest of suspects.
NEWS
UTV driver killed in crash
A 58-year-old Montague area man was killed in a utility terrain vehicle accident the night of April 7 two miles north of Montague.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the 911 call came in at about 9:45 p.m. on April 7 reporting the accident on property located at 6265 State Highway 175. It also was noted two firefighters were on the scene doing CPR on a male subject. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the accident scene for the sheriff’s office.
Thomas explained Charles Bryan Sims was driving a Can UTV side-by-side with three passengers and they were going out on the property to see a beaver dam.
“The back tire slipped off and the UTV went down an embankment into the creek bottom ejecting all the occupants; however, Sims had been trapped by the cage bars over the top of the vehicle and he was under about 2.5 feet of water,” said the sheriff.
Those at the scene tried to move the UTV but could not. Two Montague volunteer firefighters, Cody Tipton and Scott Hudson, arrived and were able to help get the vehicle off of the man and start CPR.
Justice of the Peace Stephanie Horton was called to Nocona General Hospital where Sims’ death was pronounced.
Thomas said the death was ruled an accidental drowning.
