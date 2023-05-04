Live Better
Coral clutter with a mudroom
(Family Features) Often positioned near the primary point of entry, mudrooms are a popular addition to many family homes. These organizational dynamos are the perfect place to catch muddy boots, backpacks, sports equipment and dirty paws before they make it all the way into the main living areas.
Luxurious mudrooms in high-end homes can sometimes boast custom cabinetry, full bathrooms, laundry facilities, showers for pets and direct pantry access.
Regardless of whether your mudroom is an actual room or just a small space near the front door to hang bags and jackets, the organizational basics are the same:
Corral Clutter: One of the most important items in any mudroom is storage for shoes, pet supplies, backpacks, sporting equipment and other items. If built-in storage isn’t in your budget, put up a sturdy shelving unit with a bin or basket for each family member.
Get Hooked: Securely anchor a row of strong hooks along the wall for coats, hats, scarves or other seasonal accessories that may otherwise find themselves dropped on the floor upon arriving home.
Mud Happens: Mudrooms are meant to handle dirt so nix the carpet and lay down tile or hardwood flooring. Pick a stylish rug to catch dirt in its tracks while also adding a design element to the space.
Shoe Space: Place a wooden bench or sturdy coffee table near the door so everyone has a place to sit while removing shoes. Slide a few baskets or bins underneath as an alternate location for storing backpacks and other gear when not in use.
Take Command: Create a family command center by adding a small cabinet or desk with a corkboard above. It makes for a perfect spot to stash keys, charge cell phones, open mail, sort school papers and post the family calendar.
Find more organization tips and tricks at eLivingtoday.com.
Get growing with an urban garden
(Family Features) Urban living and lush gardens aren’t as mutually exclusive as one might assume. In fact, it’s possible to cultivate thriving gardens in even the smallest spaces.
The first step toward creating a successful small garden space is planning. Sketching out your garden area with a clear understanding of the actual dimensions is important. This allows you to allocate adequate growing space for the vegetation you choose and prevent overcrowding.
Part of your planning should also take climate into account. If the sun reaches your garden area, knowing what time the sun typically hits matters. Some plants are poorly equipped to handle the strength of direct afternoon rays.
Other matters to consider are the soil quality and whether it is adequate to nourish vegetation. If not, you may need to excavate and refill your planting areas with nutrient-rich gardening soil. Access to water is also a concern; if you’ll be forced to water by can, avoid choosing plants that would better benefit from a thorough hose soaking.
As you begin planning the actual contents of your garden, don’t hesitate to blend edibles with beauty. Many herbs offer attractive textures and colors that can add variety to a colorful selection of flowering plants. Edible plants such as strawberries offer color from blooms (and later brightly hued fruit), as well as trailing greenery that looks pretty along the edges of potted containers.
If your goal is color, give consideration to the blooming season for your selected plants. Unless you plan to enjoy your garden for just a short season, choose a variety of plants and flowers that bloom throughout your region’s entire growing season.
Especially in the smallest garden spaces, it’s smart to make the most of vertical space. Use a trellis or other structure to encourage vining vegetation to grow upward rather than outward. Hanging baskets or buckets are ideal for inverted growth of plants such as tomatoes or peppers, and shelving or tiered plant stands are handy for creating more plant real estate in smaller garden spaces.
Beautiful gardens need not be limited to those with expansive lawns in rural communities. Though smaller in scale, urban gardens can deliver equal beauty and a surprising volume of edible bounty with proper preparation and design. Find more tips at eLivingtoday.com.
Enhance your home’s style with stone
(Family Features) One essential step in planning a home renovation is choosing the right materials. Natural and textured walls continue to be trendy choices, and many building pros and homeowners are gravitating toward stone siding to add comfort, character and beauty.
Panelized stone siding offers the look and feel of natural stone and manufactured stone veneer, but in a panelized format that can be installed with screws. With a wide range of exterior and interior applications, panelized stone siding can complement almost any home style. On the exterior, in particular, stone siding can boost curb appeal and provide a multi-textured facade with a solid return on investment.
Although stone veneer, or manufactured stone, is commonly used on home exteriors, indoor applications are gaining popularity as homeowners are increasingly interested in bringing natural elements inside.
Given its design flexibility, ease of installation and affordability, the experts at Westlake Royal Building Products recommend manufactured stone siding as an ideal option for interior and exterior applications like these:
Siding
If you love the look of natural stone but want a more affordable option, panelized stone siding offers an authentic look and simple application with a cutting and installation process similar to traditional siding panels. Some homeowners choose to mix stone with other exterior materials to create a one-of-a-kind appearance. For example, adding manufactured stone siding alongside existing brick or vinyl siding can infuse visual texture, dimension and impact. Complementing colors can provide a more balanced, traditional look while contrasting colors present as modern and bold.
Entryways
Wrapping columns with panelized stone can make your home’s entrance a focal point, adding curb appeal and creating a welcoming effect.
Accent Walls
Panelized stone siding can also be used to elongate the appearance of a wall while bringing texture and contrast into the home. Warmer tones can make the space more inviting and cozier while cooler hues can bring a modern, industrial feel.
Fireplaces
Manufactured stone siding makes it easy to give a fireplace a facelift or make it a focal point, changing the look and feel of a room. Available in a variety of colors, textures and shapes, it can elevate your living room’s style and create a more inviting area.
An affordable option like Versetta Stone panelized stone siding from Westlake Royal Building Products provides the beauty of hand-laid stone with virtually undetectable joints and seams for world-class design featuring timeless colors and textures, natural shapes and hand-crafted details. It’s a practical choice for experienced DIYers since there’s no need for mortar. What’s more, the tongue-and-groove interlocking system can be installed in any weather.
Learn how panelized stone siding can bring your vision to life at VersettaStone.com.
Chores to tackle to get your home ready for spring
(Family Features) After months spent largely indoors while harsh elements battered your home’s exterior, many homeowners are throwing open the windows and embracing spring’s arrival.
Every home requires ongoing maintenance to ensure it’s living up to its aesthetic and functional best. This checklist can help you create a comfortable home setting for enjoying the warmer months.
Check gutters. During the colder months, debris can accumulate in the gutters, which can be problematic when spring rains arrive. Clogged gutters prevent water from flowing efficiently away from the roof and house. When they’re backed up, they can cause water damage in a short amount of time. Faulty guttering can also cause slow leaks that lead to damage you may not discover until major repair work is needed. Properly functioning gutters are clear of debris, flow freely and are securely attached to the home.
Inspect the roof. Your roof takes a real beating in all kinds of weather conditions. Making it a common practice to carefully inspect the roof with the change of seasons can help you identify potential problems while they’re still in early stages, before a big storm hits and major damage occurs. Some roof issues can be addressed with simple repairs you can do yourself while others may require a professional. A roofing expert can help you determine whether any trouble areas can be patched or if a more complete restoration is in order.
Replace the dryer vent. Upgrading your dryer vent is an opportunity to conserve energy and prevent flammable lint build-up in your dryers. One option for updating the exhaust system is a paintable version of InoVate’s Prime DryerWallVent. Engineered for both vent replacement and new construction, the vent includes features such as a gravity-assist damper, integrated magnets and a drip edge to provide extra protection from the elements as well as pests. A large, clean opening and lightweight angled damper promote exceptional airflow efficiency.
Service air conditioning units. Your heating and cooling system works hard to keep your indoor climate comfortable when extreme temperatures make the outdoors unbearable. That’s why it’s important to have your systems serviced by a professional, and spring is a smart time to do so before they’re hard at work throughout the warmer months. Service can correct problems and ensure everything is operating efficiently, which can lead to money savings as well.
Repair window screens. Throughout the winter, your home’s window screens can accumulate a layer of dirt and grime that isn’t just unsightly; it blows indoors when you open the windows to welcome a fresh breeze. What’s more, if your screens have rips and tears, pesky bugs and other critters can make their way into your home more easily. Cleaning and repairing your screens can make your home more secure and help protect your indoor air quality.
Find more information to help get your home ready for spring at DryerWallVent.com.
