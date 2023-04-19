SPORTS
County tennis players advancing to state
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County had seven individuals compete last week in the 1A region III tennis tournament.
In the end, four individuals are heading to the state tournament.
From Gold-Burg, the girl’s doubles team made up of twin sisters Sadie and Shadie Whitaker won all of their matches to claim the regional title.
The seniors will both be making a return appearance.
The pair beat a familiar foe in title match playing against the Saint Jo team of Kyler Dunn and Taylor Patrick. The teams had played previously during the district tournament and even before that in local tournaments. It will be both Dunn’s and Patrick’s first time at the state tournament.
Read the full story and see photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie tracksters qualify members for area meet
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie track teams competed at the district track meet last week at Iowa Park during the course of two days.
The Lady Rabbit team finished fifth overall while the Jackrabbit team finished seventh overall.
Only athletes who finished in the top four in their events qualified to move on to this week’s area meet and Bowie had several.
The first day consisted of field events and running qualifiers. The highlights included Neely Price finishing second in the girl’s high jump.
Other field event qualifiers came from the boy’s team as Case Curry finished third in the pole vault and Tucker Jones finished fourth in the long jump.
The only running finals on the first day were in the 3200 meter race, which Nathan Rodgers qualified for area by finishing in fourth place.
Later in the week the running finals took place for the rest of the races. Jones picked up the only first place for Bowie in the 110 meter hurdles.
He also qualified for area in the 300 meter hurdles finishing in second place.
Other qualifiers included: Laisha Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Braden Rhyne finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles, Harlei Hudson finishing fourth in the 100 meters and Tyler Malone finishing fourth in the 800 meters.
In the relay races, the girl’s teams finished third in both the 4×200 and 4×400 relay while also finishing fourth in the 4×100 relay to qualify all three teams.
The boy’s team had its 4×200 relay finish fourth place to qualify as well.
The area meet is scheduled for one day on April 20 at Jacksboro.
Read all the results and see more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona track sending athletes to regional meet
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Nocona track teams competed at the area track meet on Thursday in Graham and had several athletes qualify for the regional meet.
The Lady Indians finished in fourth place as a team while the Indians team finished in seventh place.
Graci Brown not only qualified in her three individual events, but finished first in the 400 meters, 800 meters and the long jump.
Still on the girl’s team, Bayler Smith qualified for regionals in two events, finishing second in the 3200 meters and third in the 1600 meters.
The only other girl to qualify individually was Ava Johnson who finished second only to Brown in the 400 meters.
Read the full story and see all the results in the mid-week Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits pick up second district win
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Lady Rabbits picked up their second district win at Vernon on Friday, before losing on senior night Monday to Holliday.
The Lady Rabbits picked up a big win against the Lady Lions 13-3, but lost to the Lady Eagles 14-0 after five innings due to run rule.
Bowie was going through the tough stretch of district and was struggling. The Lady Rabbits won the first game against Vernon 11-1 and did not want to have a down game against that same team the second time around.
Read the full story and see more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
