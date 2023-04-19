County tennis players advancing to state

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie track teams competed at the district track meet last week at Iowa Park during the course of two days.

The Lady Rabbit team finished fifth overall while the Jackrabbit team finished seventh overall.

Only athletes who finished in the top four in their events qualified to move on to this week’s area meet and Bowie had several.

The first day consisted of field events and running qualifiers. The highlights included Neely Price finishing second in the girl’s high jump.

Other field event qualifiers came from the boy’s team as Case Curry finished third in the pole vault and Tucker Jones finished fourth in the long jump.

The only running finals on the first day were in the 3200 meter race, which Nathan Rodgers qualified for area by finishing in fourth place.

Later in the week the running finals took place for the rest of the races. Jones picked up the only first place for Bowie in the 110 meter hurdles.

He also qualified for area in the 300 meter hurdles finishing in second place.

Other qualifiers included: Laisha Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Braden Rhyne finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles, Harlei Hudson finishing fourth in the 100 meters and Tyler Malone finishing fourth in the 800 meters.

In the relay races, the girl’s teams finished third in both the 4×200 and 4×400 relay while also finishing fourth in the 4×100 relay to qualify all three teams.

The boy’s team had its 4×200 relay finish fourth place to qualify as well.

The area meet is scheduled for one day on April 20 at Jacksboro.

Read all the results and see more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.