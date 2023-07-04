OBITUARIES
Dana Michelle Skinner (Brown)
April 17, 1968 – April 1, 2023
BOWIE – Dana Michelle Skinner (Brown), 54, passed away on April 1, 2023, at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 7, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 8 at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie, with Pastor Chad Word officiating. Pallbearers will be sons-in-law, Nathan Hamilton and Allen Lucky; nephews, Barrett Skinner and Drew Martin; brother-in-law, Kyle Skinner and cousin, Cody Beckham.
Dana was born on April 17, 1968 in Nocona. Dana was the daughter of Billy Lynn Brown and Linda Crenshaw (Boutwell). Dana married Chris Skinner, the love of her life, on May 21, 2011. Dana and Chris were avid travelers and loved traveling with their children and grandchildren, cruising to Grand Cayman, exploring Hawaii and road-tripping the East and West Coasts. Truly young at heart, Dana loved to make memories with her family at concerts, sporting events and vacations. Most of all, she treasured quality time with her loved ones, regardless of activity or venue.
Dana attended Nocona High School and later earned her licensed vocational nurse diploma. As a nurse, Dana primarily worked with the elderly, hospice and most recently with dementia patients at James L. West Alzheimer Center. Dana was a woman of many talents. She was an exceptional cook and her incredible dishes were known far and wide. Dana was a skilled event planner and crafter who loved throwing elaborate, personalized birthday parties and trips. She was a talented singer and even recorded a country album.
More than anything, Dana’s biggest passions were her four grandchildren. Dana was incredibly funny, strong, intentional, determined and known for her independent spirit. Dana had a servant’s heart and gave her all to everyone she met. She cared for each and every person she knew. Her commitment to helping others will continue as Dana chose to be an organ donor.
She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Brown.
Dana is survived by her husband, Chris Skinner, Bowie; daughters, McKenzie Lucky and husband Allen, Eastland, TX and Natalie Hamilton and husband Nathan, Bowie; bonus children, Whitlee and Weston Skinner, Bowie; mother, Linda Crenshaw, Bowie; grandchildren, Lilian, Grant, Sawyer and Hudson; sisters, Stacia Bell and husband Kenneth, Wichita Falls, and Cindy Martin, Lake Kiowa, TX; brother, Zachary Brown and wife Kristina, Fort Worth; best friend of nearly 30 years, Dorothy Moore, Saint Jo and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Gary Wayne Foreman
May 19, 1945 – April 4, 2023
BOWIE – Gary Wayne Foreman, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on April 4, 2023.
A memorial gathering will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Gary was born May 19, 1945 at home near Buffalo Springs, TX to Jesse James and June Ella (Dumas) Foreman. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1963. On May 7, 1980 Gary married Leslie Katherine Landers. He was a truck driver for most of his life.
Gary had many hobbies, fishing, hunting and knife and jewelry making. He loved his animals, dogs, cats and horses. His family was the greatest love of his life. He spoiled his grandkids any way he could. He was always one to share a funny joke and had a way with words to put a smile on your face. Gary will truly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Davidson.
Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Foreman, Bowie; children, Billy Foreman and wife Tammy, Marietta, OK, Lanny Kile Foreman, Bowie, Carla Skinner and husband Kyle, Bowie and Clay Egenbacher and wife Tiffany, Vashti; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Nicholas, Heather, Barret, Hailey, Cy, Luke and Tess; three great-grandchildren; brother, Pat Foreman and wife Phyllis, Jacksboro and brother-in-law, Joe Davidson, Byers, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Nina Flo Meyers
January 28, 1930 – April 5, 2023
BOWIE – Nina Flo Meyers, 93, died on April 5, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on April 8 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Dustin Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pilot Point Community Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 28, 1930 in Tioga, TX to Arthur James and Lemma Lois (Shadrick) Smith. She graduated from Tioga High School in 1949. On March 23, 1952 she married Walter William Meyers at the First Baptist Church of Tioga. She worked as a ring tooler for many years. She was active in the First Baptist Church of Argyle, where she sang in the choir, worked in the nursery and taught vacation bible school.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Stanley Ray Meyers.
Nina is survived by her children, Brenda Enlow and Ronda Davis; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one special friend.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Billy Ray Beasley
March 31, 1937 – April 1, 2023
BOWIE – Billy Ray Beasley, 86, passed away quietly in his sleep on April 1, 2023.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on April 7 at the White Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Salona Cemetery, beside his beloved wife, Alice, resting in peace.
Bill was born the eldest of five children to Sybil Brumfield and A. B. “Blackie” Beasley in Punkin Center, TX on March 31, 1937. He worked in the automotive repair business with his dad, and Wichita Construction before transitioning into the oilfield. He worked at A1 Well Service and Energy Service, where he retired after 20-plus years.
Bill grew up in Bowie and joined the Army Reserves and was Honorably Discharged in 1962. He married Lila Beth King in 1957. They had their first child, Billy Don, in 1960 and two years later they welcomed their second child, Bobby Dale into the world. In 1966 they welcomed his baby girl, Kathryn Dawn. He worked hard to make sure they were taken care of and felt loved every day.
Bill later married Alice McGee on Nov. 26, 1984, thus creating a blended family with the addition of her daughters, Tammie and Pamela, and young son, Rodney.
Bill wore many titles: husband, dad, brother, son, friend, and, perhaps his most well-known title, Jokester. He could tell countless jokes and have you laughing for hours. Bill used his humor to successfully navigate daily life, bringing laughter to family and friends alike. Bill was a gentle soul and would help anyone in need. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on the tip of his tongue.
Bill loved living at Amon Carter Lake where he and Alice would fish in their boat for hours. He also loved tinkering with lawnmowers, tractors, motorcycles and anything else with a motor. He loved family get togethers, dining out with his family and just enjoying retirement.
Papa Bill enjoyed spending his weekends playing WaHoo and card games with the grandkids. He would take the grandkids for a boat ride and show them how to bait a line and throw a cast.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Sybil; his dad, Blackie; sister, Peggy Posey; beloved wife of 38 years, Alice and precious daughter, Kathy.
He is survived by three sons, Billy Don and wife Janice, Paul’s Valley, OK, Bobby Beasley and wife Kala Beasley, Chaska, MN and Rodney McGee, Bowie; two daughters, Tammie Avara and husband Rob, Bowie and Pamela Adams and husband Randy, Shawnee, OK; his brother, Larry Beasley; two sisters, Shirley Haney and Belinda McHaffey and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Paid publication
