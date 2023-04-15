Deadline for top yard nominees is April 21

By BARBARA GREEN

Larry and Donna Lemons will mark 50 years in the visual arts with a special celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15 at their gallery in Nocona at 300 Clay.

One of the highlights of the day will be the unveiling of a coffee table book, “A Brush With Faith.” It reflects on a career of “picture taking” and the path he and the love of his life, Donna Rose took, as they built their lives together, with faith often directing those decisions.

Larry’s art career began when he picked up a camera during his second semester at Cooke County Junior College after high school graduation.

Through that lens, he and Donna would create a successful photography studio working for 27 years before he picked up a paintbrush to spark a new avenue of creativity for himself that included writing books and teaching art.

Larry, now 70 and Donna, 68, were high school sweethearts. He and his future wife lived only three streets away from each other when his family moved to Nocona when he was a fourth grader. He graduated two years ahead of her and they were engaged.

He worked at The Nocona News doing everything from deliveries to addressing papers. It was during his second semester at Cooke County Junior College a friend, Gene Brown, talked him into taking a basic photography course.

“I told him I had no interest in this and didn’t know anything about it, but it still sounded intriguing. I didn’t want to go in with no information so I bought a few photography magazines and read through them looking at the pretty pictures. I read about F-stops, focal planes and shutter speeds.

“At first I thought it sounded too complicated, but I also really liked the pictures. I ordered a Minolta camera from a New York camera shop. When I started messing with it the stuff I read began to make sense,” recalls Larry.

As the class progressed and he learned how the camera worked, Larry loved it. Taking black and white photos, then seeing them come to life after processing them in the dark room was fascinating for a young man searching for his future.

Donna and Larry Lemons prepare to celebrate 50 years in the visual arts, as well as a 50th wedding anniversary in September. (Courtesy photos)