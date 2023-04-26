NEWS
Fire burns back porch of duplex
Bowie firefighters battled a house fire Monday afternoon that caused heavy damage burning the back porch of a duplex at 103 S. Mill.
The fire call came in at 1:40 p.m. on April 24 for a frame duplex located next to the railroad overpass on Mill Street. Fire Chief Doug Page said no one was home at the time of the fire.
When firefighters arrived they found the enclosed back porch of the duplex fully involved. There also was heavy smoke.
Utilizing Class A foam and water they were able to extinguish the fire in a short time and stop it from spreading to the rest of the building. Page said the two kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms were not damaged by the fire.
Read the rest of the story in the mid-week Bowie News.
County updates radio system
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners accepted a bid Monday for nearly $690,000 to complete the upgrades to the emergency and law enforcement radio networks.
Self Radio submitted the only bid that will place a new repeater and radio system on the new radio tower going up in Forestburg, plus replace the repeaters on other county towers. The total cost for the bid specs was $600,257.08.
The court reviewed an option for backup equipment and supplies at $86,459.79. Self said in the event one of the repeaters goes out, there will be one on hand to replace it as quickly as possible. The total accepted by the court was $686,716.87.
The new radio system will be installed at the new 275-foot tower being built in the precinct one yard at Forestburg due to its elevation.
Bowie firefighters battle house fire
HOUSE FIRE – City of Bowie firefighters and Bowie Rural Fire Department responded to this house fire at 103 S. Mill shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. It appears one side of the duplex caught fire in the back of the house. There were no additional details available at this time as firefighters remain on the scene. Mill Street is closed from Wise to Decatur, please watch for emergency personnel. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie City Council meets Monday
The Bowie City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on April 24 in the council chambers.
In new business, there will be appointments to the Bowie Community Development Board, a request from public works to use $38,000 from the infrastructure fund to replace water lines and a fire hydrant on Fannie, Virgil and Clay Streets, and a report on the Nelson and Lamb Street repairs.
The city manager’s report will give information on the Old Bowie Lake dam.
