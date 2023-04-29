COUNTY LIFE
First Yard of the Month selected for spring 2023
Congratulations to the McEwen family at 804 Woodland Trail North who were selected for the first Yard of the Month for the 2023 spring season.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June, the prime growing months.
The McEwens include TJay, Courtney and their son, Quinn. The family has tried to create landscape that is perennial and suited to the area. Beautiful hostas are thriving in front of shady flowerbeds, along with an assortment of perennials and colorful trees.
Deadline for May yard nominations is May 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
Read more on this story in your weekend Bowie News.
Nocona ISD early voting ends May 2
Early voting for the May 6 Nocona Independent School District trustee election will end on May 2.
As of Friday a total of 79 ballots have been cast in Nocona City Hall at the Justin Building, 102 Clay Street. This also is the location for election day voting. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board, while incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker.
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg, Saint Jo adopt hybrid form of four-day school week
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Forestburg and Saint Jo Independent School District Board of Trustees both approved a hybrid or blended four-day school week schedule last week, joining other county districts that are making the change in the next year or already using the plan.
Forestburg Superintendent Jason Briles said it has been a long process that began back in January when he offered the board a traditional schedule and a hybrid four-day schedule. Trustees wanted to get community input so the administrators initiated a survey and a public meeting.
During the forum, the survey results with 67 responses showed they preferred the four-day and 27 preferred the traditional. When it was sent to just student parents, 48 prefer four-day and 23 preferred traditional.
The state mandates districts have a calendar with at least 75,600 minutes and the new calendar is 765 minutes below that. Principal Trey Cumby explained they have “front-loaded” the calendar for core subjects with students at school more from August to mid-February when the Friday off schedule begins. They also made an effort to avoid making the school day longer.
Saint Jo ISD adopted a hybrid/blended calendar last week where the district will operate with a five-day week until spring break and then go to four days a week with Friday off.
The district improvement team and administration recommended a hybrid model they feel “is the best fit” for the district. Superintendent Katie Morman said the initial feedback was not in full support of four-day.
As they talked to other schools they did not find a lot of academic impact data. Morman added there were concerns about the district’s high extra-curricular participation and how it could be impacted. All those factors led to the blended calendar as they gather their own data.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Free C&W concert to raise funds for ‘twinkle lights’ downtown
Enjoy an evening of great country music on April 27 and support the Bowie Community Development Board’s drive to replace twinkle lights on the rooftops of downtown buildings.
Come Light up the Night with the David Adam Byrnes concert at 7 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center West Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for this free concert with donations graciously accepted for the light project.
During the May 2020 tornado many of the white lights were torn away or destroyed in the storm. The BCDB has been looking for ways to purchase new lights to continue this longtime holiday tradition.
No concessions will be available during this concert, but guests are invited to bring their own snacks and it is BYOB.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
