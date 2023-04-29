First Yard of the Month selected for spring 2023

Congratulations to the McEwen family at 804 Woodland Trail North who were selected for the first Yard of the Month for the 2023 spring season.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June, the prime growing months.

The McEwens include TJay, Courtney and their son, Quinn. The family has tried to create landscape that is perennial and suited to the area. Beautiful hostas are thriving in front of shady flowerbeds, along with an assortment of perennials and colorful trees.

Deadline for May yard nominations is May 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.

