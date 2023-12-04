Forestburg ISD discusses four-day week during a public forum

Forestburg Independent School District may be joining the other districts in Montague County as they consider a “hybrid four-day” school week calendar for the next school year.

A public forum was hosted on April 5 where Superintendent Jason Briles and Principal Trey Cumby reviewed the calendar committee proposal which they called a “compromise between those who want four-day and those who like five-day.” There were about 25 people in attendance including staff, some board members and parents.

The next board meeting will be at 5 p.m. on April 17, and administrators anticipate trustees will make a decision on the calendar then.

Forestburg and Saint Jo ISDs are the only districts in the county not to have gone to some form of a four-day week. Bowie recently approved it, as did Nocona ISD.

Saint Jo also has a committee preparing a calendar for consideration. The rest of the districts are already operating with a shorter week.

Cumby went through the survey results that were gathered from a series of 13 questions mailed out to community members. Overall, there were 67 responses that prefer the four-day proposal and 27 prefer the traditional calendar. The survey was then sent to just parents and of the 71 responses, 48 prefer the four-day and 23 prefer the five-day.

