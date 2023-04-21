NEWS
Governor encourages Texans to participate in Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today encouraged Texans to participate in this year’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starting tomorrow, Saturday, April 22 through Monday, April 24.
“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” said Governor Abbott. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”
Signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, Senate Bill 905 established Texas’ annual Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend to allow Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.
Texans can visit the Texas Comptroller’s website for a list of qualifying purchases.
Saint Jo man eludes lawmen during search
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Law enforcement’s efforts to serve outstanding warrants on a Saint Jo man resulted in a lengthy manhunt last Friday night but ended with the suspect on the run.
Montague County Precinct One Constable Harvey Johnson said Monday Issiah Jose Aguilera, 25, has not yet been found and he was working a new warrant for evading.
Aguilera has three Cooke County warrants for failure to appear – Evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a prohibited weapon. Aguilera is described as a Hispanic male, age 25, 5’11”, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Johnson said he received information about his possible location in Saint Jo and late last week finally was able to put it with a specific address.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Threat made during awards broadcast shuts down Nocona Elementary campus
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Last Friday started out on a positive note at Nocona Elementary School as an awards assembly was hosted and broadcast online for families to watch.
However, a short time into the program someone made threatening online comments including the mention of a bomb threat. Nocona Superintendent Dr. David Waters said the staff immediately called the police and were told to evacuate the building. The safety protocol was implemented and the children were taken to a relocation spot.
“It was fairly uneventful and the parents did a great job, as did the staff. The police were there before the children were loaded on the busses and were at the relocation center when they arrived, It was very well organized,” said Waters.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
City of Bowie receives a ‘clean’ audit
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie received an unqualified outside audit for fiscal 2021-22 and accepted the report at this week’s meeting.
Councilors heard from Valerie Halverson of Mathis, West and Huffines who made the audit presentation. She thanked the city staff for its work and cooperation, noting there was one new accounting standard that had to be incorporated this year for leases.
With this standard leases are considered and booked as an asset and liability. Halverson said in that first year it is often hard to get into the new rules. The city’s primary leases are with Enterprise for its approximately 30 fleet vehicles. The capital assets and lease liabilities were increased by $408,513 and $186,908.
Here are some of the financial highlights:
• The assets of the city exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $31,455,659 (net position). Of this amount, $10,274,974 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the city’s obligations.
• During the year the city’s total net position increased by $1,504,469.
• The governmental funds reported a fund balance of $3,095,390, which is an increase of $330,020 from the prior year. Of this amount, $2,092,710 is available for spending at the government’s discretion and $706,803 is restricted for specific purposes. The remaining $295,877 is assigned by the city council for infrastructure purposes.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
