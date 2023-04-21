Governor encourages Texans to participate in Emergency Supplies Tax-Free Weekend

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today encouraged Texans to participate in this year’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starting tomorrow, Saturday, April 22 through Monday, April 24.

“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” said Governor Abbott. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”

Signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, Senate Bill 905 established Texas’ annual Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend to allow Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.

Texans can visit the Texas Comptroller’s website for a list of qualifying purchases.