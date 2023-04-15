Grand jury returns 13 cases

A 58-year-old Montague area man was killed in a utility terrain vehicle accident the night of April 7 two miles north of Montague.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the 911 call came in at about 9:45 p.m. on April 7 reporting the accident on property located at 6265 State Highway 175. It also was noted two firefighters were on the scene doing CPR on a male subject. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the accident scene for the sheriff’s office.

Thomas explained Charles Bryan Sims was driving a Can UTV side-by-side with three passengers and they were going out on the property to see a beaver dam.

“The back tire slipped off and the UTV went down an embankment into the creek bottom ejecting all the occupants; however, Sims had been trapped by the cage bars over the top of the vehicle and he was under about 2.5 feet of water,” said the sheriff.

Those at the scene tried to move the UTV but could not. Two Montague volunteer firefighters, Cody Tipton and Scott Hudson, arrived and were able to help get the vehicle off of the man and start CPR.

Justice of the Peace Stephanie Horton was called to Nocona General Hospital where Sims’ death was pronounced.

Thomas said the death was ruled an accidental drowning.