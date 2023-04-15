NEWS
Grand jury returns 13 cases
Five people were indicted during the April 10 session of the Montague County Grand Jury.
The 97th District Attorney’s staff reported the following cases were indicted. Another eight indictments were sealed awaiting the arrest of suspects.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
UTV driver killed in crash
A 58-year-old Montague area man was killed in a utility terrain vehicle accident the night of April 7 two miles north of Montague.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the 911 call came in at about 9:45 p.m. on April 7 reporting the accident on property located at 6265 State Highway 175. It also was noted two firefighters were on the scene doing CPR on a male subject. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the accident scene for the sheriff’s office.
Thomas explained Charles Bryan Sims was driving a Can UTV side-by-side with three passengers and they were going out on the property to see a beaver dam.
“The back tire slipped off and the UTV went down an embankment into the creek bottom ejecting all the occupants; however, Sims had been trapped by the cage bars over the top of the vehicle and he was under about 2.5 feet of water,” said the sheriff.
Those at the scene tried to move the UTV but could not. Two Montague volunteer firefighters, Cody Tipton and Scott Hudson, arrived and were able to help get the vehicle off of the man and start CPR.
Justice of the Peace Stephanie Horton was called to Nocona General Hospital where Sims’ death was pronounced.
Thomas said the death was ruled an accidental drowning.
NEWS
Truck of oranges catches on fire along U.S. 287
Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to a semi-truck/trailer fire at about 8 p.m. April 9 on U.S. 287 and Cattle Pen Road. The refrigerated truck caught fire and the cab was able to unhook. The fire burned the roof of the trailer causing the walls to collapse and the load of oranges fell onto the highway. The highway had to be closed for more than an hour for the wreckage to be removed. Sunset VFD responded with a Tinder and local law enforcement blocked traffic so they could work. (Courtesy photos Bowie Rural VFD)
NEWS
TxDOT to replace two precinct 3 bridges
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
It was a brief meeting for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday as it handled the agenda in less than 20 minutes.
A pair of bridge replacement projects were approved through an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation all in precinct three. Commissioner Mark Murphey said the projects are on County Road 104 (Old Ringgold Highway) at Beaver Creek and CR 272 (Rock Springs School Road) at Belknap Creek.
In good news, Murphey said he has been told the county does not have to pay the normal 10% match as the federal government is handling that cost. Each project is estimated to run more than half a million.
Read the full story on the meeting in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 days ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Bowie Police investigate series of four vehicle burglaries